Lebanon coach tips Saudi Arabia as Asian Cup favorites
Saudi Arabia join Lebanon, Qatar and North Korea in Group E, with Juan Antonio Pizzi’s men widely tipped to progress to the last-16 as group winners.
The Green Falcons lifted the trophy last time it was hosted on UAE soil in 1996, but have failed to add a fourth title since — finishing as runners-up in both 2000 and 2007.
However Radulovic, who has been doing his homework on Saudi Arabia, watching all three of their matches at this summer’s World Cup, is convinced they can go all the way this time.
“I went to see Saudi Arabia in Russia and although the first game did not go well, they improved with every match,” Radulovic told Arab News.
“The first game was very surprising to me because those who saw Saudi Arabia in qualifying would have been expecting a much better performance.
“But against Uruguay and then particularly against Egypt, they showed what a good team they are. They work very hard and there are a lot of talented players.
“Saudi Arabia will be a very dangerous opponent and for sure will be one of the favorites to win the Asian Cup.”
Lebanon begin their Asian Cup campaign against Qatar at Al-Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Jan. 9, with Saudi Arabia opening against North Korea at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai a day earlier.
Radulovic’s side face off against Pizzi’s in the second game on Jan. 12 and despite being impressed with what he has seen of the Green Falcons, the Montenegrin feels Lebanon have what it takes to ruffle some feathers in Group E.
“Yes, Saudi Arabia are probably the favorites to win the group right now, but it is still more than four months until the start of the tournament,” Radulovic said.
“Nobody knows in January what will happen.
“It is a difficult group, of course. Qatar also have very big ambitions as they are hosting the next World Cup, and North Korea have a good history having played in the 2010 World Cup.
“We know it is a big challenge to face these teams but our preparation is still ongoing and I think we will only get better. I am very hopeful of our chances at the Asian Cup.”
Lebanon sit in 79th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings, making them the ninth best team in Asia on paper. But they are still seen by many as major outsiders, having never previously qualified for the Asian Cup.
As hosts of the 2000 edition of the competition, the Cedars came bottom of a group containing Iran, Iraq and Thailand. In 2019, though, Radulovic is optimistic that Lebanon can make a bigger impact.
“It is great to be in this competition and we are proud to have qualified but at the Asian Cup the teams are equal,” the Montenegrin said.
“We will try to show everybody that our hard work has been worth it. We will not be there as tourists and we will fight for every goal and every point.
“I think we will represent Lebanese football very well.”
Bahrain make impressive charge at Asian Games, KSA secure third medal
- Saudi Arabia secured a third medal at the Asian Games on Monday,
- Bahrain once more made the most impressive charge up the table, adding two golds and a silver to their already impressive haul
JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia secured a third medal at the Asian Games on Monday, but it was Bahrain once more who made the most impressive charge up the table, adding two golds and a silver to their already impressive haul.
Saudi karateka Raef Al-Turkistani had to settle for silver after being defeated 5-0 in the final of the Men’s Under-75kg final by Iran’s Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh. According to the official Twitter feed of the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority, Al-Turkistani will be rewarded 300,000 riyals on arrival back home for his exploits at the JCC Plenary Hall.
Inside the nearby Gelora Bung Karno stadium, Bahraini runner Oluwakemi Adekoya secured gold in the Women’s 400-meter Hurdles with a time of 54.48 seconds. The time broke the Asian Games record of 54.87 seconds, which itself had only been achieved the previous evening. Adeyoka’s compatriot, Aminat Jamal, clocked 55.65s to finish narrowly behind Thi Lan Quach of Vietnam and claim bronze. Shortly after, Yavi Winfred won Bahrain its second gold of the day when she completed the Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase in nine minutes 36 seconds.
Around 60km south of Jakarta, at the Pakansari Stadium, the UAE football team qualified for the semifinals of the Men’s Football after overcoming North Korea 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regular time. Syria, however, also pushed to extra time in their quarter-final with Vietnam, eventually conceded and were eliminated to miss out on a place in the last four. The war-torn nation did though finish the day with their first medal, courtesy of Majd Eddin Ghzal, who took bronze in the Men’s High Jump.
Jordan also secured a bronze — their eighth of the Games — when Bashar Al-Najjar won his medal match against Saadi Ghulam Abbas of Pakistan in the Men’s Karate Under-75kg. Al-Najjar had lost to Saudi’s Al-Turkistani earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, the Kuwait National Olympic Committee, who had taken its first two medals — both gold — since having its ban overturned on Sunday, continued to enjoy success, adding a further silver on Monday. Ahmad Al-Mesfer lost to Japan’s Ryutaro Araga in the final of the Men’s Under-84kg category. And Qatar’s Ashraf Elseify bagged gold in the Men’s Hammer Throw competition before Yasser Bagharab added a silver in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase.