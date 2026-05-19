US seized Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian ocean, WSJ reports

The US seized an Iran-linked ​oil tanker in the Indian Ocean overnight, the Wall Street Journal reported ‌on Tuesday, ‌citing ​three ‌US ⁠officials.

The ​tanker, known ⁠as the Skywave, was sanctioned by the US in ⁠March for its ‌role ‌in ​transporting ‌Iranian oil ‌and was likely loaded with more than a ‌million barrels of crude at ⁠Iran’s ⁠Kharg Island in February, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.