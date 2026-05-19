The US seized an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean overnight, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing three US officials.
The tanker, known as the Skywave, was sanctioned by the US in March for its role in transporting Iranian oil and was likely loaded with more than a million barrels of crude at Iran’s Kharg Island in February, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
US seized Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian ocean, WSJ reports
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Updated 19 May 2026 22:40
US seized Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian ocean, WSJ reports
- The tanker, known as the Skywave, was sanctioned by the US in March for transporting Iranian oil
The US seized an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean overnight, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing three US officials.