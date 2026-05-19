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US seized Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian ocean, WSJ reports

US seized Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian ocean, WSJ reports
USS Rafael Peralta eblocking a tanker last month after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port. (US Central Command)
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Updated 19 May 2026 22:40
Reuters
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US seized Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian ocean, WSJ reports

US seized Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian ocean, WSJ reports
  • The ​tanker, known ⁠as the Skywave, was sanctioned by the US in ⁠March for ​transporting ‌Iranian oil
Updated 19 May 2026 22:40
Reuters
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The US seized an Iran-linked ​oil tanker in the Indian Ocean overnight, the Wall Street Journal reported ‌on Tuesday, ‌citing ​three ‌US ⁠officials.
The ​tanker, known ⁠as the Skywave, was sanctioned by the US in ⁠March for its ‌role ‌in ​transporting ‌Iranian oil ‌and was likely loaded with more than a ‌million barrels of crude at ⁠Iran’s ⁠Kharg Island in February, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Topics: War in Iran

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