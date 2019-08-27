You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro open to G7 aid if Macron ‘withdraws insults’
﻿

Brazil’s Bolsonaro open to G7 aid if Macron ‘withdraws insults’

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said he was open to discussing G7 aid for fighting fires in the Amazon if his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron “withdraws insults” made against him. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

Brazil’s Bolsonaro open to G7 aid if Macron ‘withdraws insults’

  • The 2 leaders have become embroiled in a deeply personal and public war of words in recent days
  • The G7 offered $20 mn to fight forest fires in the Amazon
Updated 27 August 2019
AFP

PORTO VELHO, Brazil: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he was open to discussing G7 aid for fighting fires devastating the Amazon rainforest — only if his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron “withdraws insults” made against him.
Bolsonaro’s remarks come amid an escalating war of words with Macron over the worst fires in years that have sparked a global outcry and threatened to torpedo a huge trade deal between the European Union and South American countries.
US President Donald Trump stepped up to defend Bolsonaro’s response to the blazes, tweeting on Tuesday that he was “doing a great job” and pledging “full and complete” US support.
A top Brazilian official had earlier rejected the G7 countries’ offer of $20 million to combat the fires devastating the forest in Brazil and Bolivia, saying Macron should take care of “his home and his colonies.”
“Mr Macron must withdraw the insults he made against me,” Bolsonaro told reporters in the capital Brasilia.
“To talk or accept anything from France, with the best possible intentions, he has to withdraw these words, and from there we can talk.”
Macron and Bolsonaro have repeatedly locked horns in the past week, with the French leader accusing Bolsonaro of lying to him about his commitments on climate change and vowing to block the EU-Mercosur trade deal involving Brazil that took decades to negotiate.
On Monday, Macron rebuked “extraordinarily rude” Bolsonaro after the Brazilian leader personally expressed approval online for a Facebook post implying that Brigitte Macron was not as attractive as his own first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro has hit back, accusing Macron of treating Brazil like “a colony or no-man’s land.”
The latest official figures show 1,659 new fires were started in Brazil between Sunday and Monday, taking the total this year to 82,285 — the highest since at least 2013 — even as military aircraft and troops help battle the blazes.
More than half of the fires are in the massive Amazon basin.
Bolsonaro — a climate-change skeptic — has faced criticism at home over his delayed response to the fires and thousands have protested in Brazil in recent days to denounce the destruction.
Bestselling Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho took to the Internet to apologize — in French — for Bolsonaro’s behavior.
“This is a rather sad video to ask forgiveness of my French friends for the crisis — I would even say the hysteria of Bolsonaro regarding France, the French president, the French president’s wife,” he said in a message posted on Twitter.
“As Amazonia burns, they have no argument except to insult, deny, say anything to avoid taking responsibility,” he added.
But Trump tweeted that the Brazilian leader was “working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil — Not easy.”
In the hard-hit northwestern state of Rondonia, thick smoke has choked the capital Porto Velho in recent days as fires blacken swaths of the rainforest.
Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva on Monday claimed that the fires were “under control.”
“It has been exaggerated a little that the situation was out of control — it wasn’t,” he said. “The situation isn’t simple but it is under control.”
Nearly 2,500 troops and 15 aircraft, including two C-130 Hercules, have been deployed, according to the defense ministry, which has published satellite data it says show a reduction in the number of fires in the nine states spanning the Amazon.
More than 43,000 troops were available to help put out fires, the government said previously.
Images posted on the presidential office Twitter account Monday showed firefighters wearing bright orange or yellow clothing using water backpacks to douse flames.
Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the recurring problem this year.
Although about 60 percent of the Amazon is in Brazil, the vast forest also spreads over parts of eight other countries or territories, including the French overseas territory of Guiana on the continent’s northeast coast.
Bolivian President Evo Morales said Sunday he would accept international help to combat wildfires raging in his country’s southeast.
Bolivia suspended election campaigning on Monday to deal with the voracious fires that have devastated more than 9,500 square kilometers (3,600 square miles) of forest and grassland.

Topics: Amazon rainforest forest fires Jair Bolsonaro Emmanuel Macron

Related

0
World
G7 pledges millions to help fight Amazon fires
Special 0 photos
World
Why the Arab world is praying for the Amazon

Taliban positive on peace deal with Washington

Updated 28 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban positive on peace deal with Washington

  • Agree to establish ‘safe zones’ for the group once US forces leave
Updated 28 August 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban hopes to finalize a peace deal with US diplomats soon in a move that could end a decades-old conflict in Afghanistan, the group’s spokesman told Arab News on Tuesday.

Taliban emissaries and US diplomats, led by Washington’s special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, began their ninth round of talks in Qatar recently, after US President Donald Trump assigned the Afghan-born diplomat with the task of finding a peaceful solution to the war and the eventual withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Ahead of the resumption of Tuesday’s discussions, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban based in Qatar, tweeted: “We will try to finalize the last points of agreement.”

Later on Tuesday, several Afghan media reports, citing unnamed sources, said that both the US and Taliban negotiators had agreed to establish “safe zones” once American forces start leaving Afghanistan.

President Ashraf Ghani’s government, which has been absent from all nine rounds of talks, rejected reports of the creation of “safe zones” for the insurgents.

“We are not of this opinion, that is not our understanding from the talks between the Taliban and the Americans,” Sediq Seddiqi, Ghani’s spokesman, told Arab News.

“On the contrary, our expectation is that any progress should lead to peace and cessation of war, a cease-fire that brings peace across Afghanistan and direct talks between the Taliban and the government,” he added.

US diplomats have yet to comment on the matter.

FASTFACTS

• Taliban want complete withdrawal of all foreign forces in Afghanistan.

• The group also wants an end to US intelligence networks.

• The US is insisting on signing the deal with the Taliban before Sept. 1.

The news follows a Reuters report quoting unnamed Taliban officials, which said that Washington will stop providing aid to Afghan forces who rely on the US and the West to bankroll the war.

Commenting on the matter from Qatar, Khalilzad rejected the report in a tweet: “A Reuters report quoting two unnamed Talib commanders alleges we will cease support of the Afghan forces as part of any agreement. Not true!”

No one should be “intimidated or fooled by propaganda,” he added.

“Let me be clear: We will defend Afghan forces now and after any agreement w/ the Talibs. All sides agree Afghanistan’s future will be determined in intra-Afghan negotiations,” the second part of his tweet read.

The talks in Qatar have been shrouded in secrecy, even as the Taliban have publicly said that they will fight until all foreign troops leave Afghanistan and a timetable for their departure is set. 

The group has also demanded an end to the presence of US intelligence networks and contractors in the country, pledging in return to not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country or US interests.

There have been contradictory comments by US officials and even Trump, with some saying that there will be a reduction of troops while warning against a hasty pullout.

Meanwhile, Trump, who until now had insisted on a complete departure of troops, has been reported saying Washington would seek to retain its intelligence officials in Afghanistan.  

The US is insisting on signing the deal with the Taliban before Sept. 1, weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections.

Ghani says his priority is the polls, and that a strong elected government can negotiate from a position of strength with the Taliban.

Some of his rival candidates have been pushing for the creation of an interim government. “The Taliban is not interested in holding talks directly with Kabul,” Shohab Hakimi, a nominee, was quoted as saying.

“The people know that the Taliban are not prepared for talks with the government and establishment of peace can only happen by the establishment of an interim government,” Murad Ali Murad, a deputy candidate, said on Tuesday.

Topics: Taliban Washington Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad Afghan Peace Talks Qatar

Related

0
Middle-East
US envoy to visit Qatar, Afghanistan for peace talks
Special 0
World
Working on “final details” of peace pact, Taliban political spokesman says

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet urges Yemenis to engage in dialogue
0
ICT plan delivers $13 billion boost for Saudi economy
0
KSA ‘must lead world’ in disability rights, Prince Sultan says
0
Swords and daggers on display wow visitors at Souk Okaz
0
Hormuz blast-hit tanker will return to sea in fourth quarter
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.