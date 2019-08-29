Oppo has established new global sales and marketing business units to drive the company’s integrated development in global markets and provide consumers around the world with quality smart products and services. Alen Wu, previously vice president and president of international business, has been appointed as vice president and president of Global Sales, and Brian Shen, previously vice president and president of Mainland China business, has been appointed as vice president and president of Global Marketing. Both Wu and Shen will report to Oppo CEO Tony Chen.
“We have always run our business with a global vision of ‘One Market, One Oppo.’ We consider global markets as one market, therefore we need to focus on worldwide resource integration for development globally,” said Chen. “Both Alen and Brian are outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to Oppo. I am confident that they will lead our global team.”
Oppo appoints new leaders for global sales & marketing
Oppo has established new global sales and marketing business units to drive the company’s integrated development in global markets and provide consumers around the world with quality smart products and services. Alen Wu, previously vice president and president of international business, has been appointed as vice president and president of Global Sales, and Brian Shen, previously vice president and president of Mainland China business, has been appointed as vice president and president of Global Marketing. Both Wu and Shen will report to Oppo CEO Tony Chen.