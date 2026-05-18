Syria allocates $15m to health, education and recovery efforts

DAMASCUS: The Syrian Development Fund announced on Monday, in coordination with government ministries, a strategic plan to distribute an initial $15 million in donor contributions to sectors needing urgent recovery.

In a statement, the fund said the allocation aims to address humanitarian needs while transforming charitable contributions into sustainable projects that support livelihoods.

According to the fund, economic empowerment received the largest share of financing, with $6 million allocated to support families seeking employment and income-generating initiatives to help restore self-sufficiency.

The healthcare sector received $5 million to improve access to medical treatment and strengthen the availability of essential services in affected communities.

Education projects were allocated $3 million to support children returning to school and to help ensure continued access to learning opportunities.

An additional $1 million was earmarked for public safety initiatives, including landmine clearance, debris removal and strengthening emergency response systems in conflict-affected areas.

The fund said donor contributions represent a key driver in rebuilding communities and supporting social recovery efforts.

On May 14, the fund announced the initial commitment of $15 million following field assessments conducted across multiple Syrian provinces to identify the most urgent recovery priorities.