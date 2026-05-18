You are here

  • Home
  • 6,600 Palestinian pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in Makkah
Hajj 2026
Hajj 2026

6,600 Palestinian pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in Makkah

6,600 Palestinian pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in Makkah
A Palestinian Pilgrims Affairs officer talks to pilgrims from the Gaza Strip, outside a hotel housing Muslim pilgrims in Islam’s holy city of Makkah, June 2, 2025. (Files/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4jv5d

Updated 18 May 2026 23:29
Arab News
Follow

6,600 Palestinian pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in Makkah

6,600 Palestinian pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in Makkah
  • Pilgrims were hosted in six hotels after their arrival in Saudi Arabia
  • The 700 pilgrims from the Gaza Strip traveled through Egypt
Updated 18 May 2026 23:29
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: A total of 6,600 Palestinian pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia over the past weeks to perform the annual Hajj rituals in Makkah, scheduled to take place from May 24-29, the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said on Monday.

The pilgrims have traveled through Jordan from towns and cities in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, while the 700 pilgrims from the Gaza Strip traveled through Egypt. On arrival, the ministry confirmed that the pilgrims were hosted in six hotels in the Kingdom, according to the Wafa news agency.

Saudi authorities in Khaybar governorate, in the Madinah region, have received thousands of pilgrims from various nationalities, including Palestine, Jordan and Egypt. They have arrived by land through the Kingdom’s northern ports since late April, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and every non-disabled Muslim is required to undertake the pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah at least once in their life.

Last year, 1,673,230 pilgrims performed Hajj, according to the General Authority for Statistics, of whom 166,654 were citizens or residents, while the rest came from outside the Kingdom.

An estimated 21,000 pilgrims from Syria are expected to perform the Hajj this month, and about 8,000 others from Jordan.

Topics: Hajj 2026

Related

Holy sites see wide-ranging upgrades ahead of Hajj 
Saudi Arabia

Holy sites see wide-ranging upgrades ahead of Hajj 

Makkah Route Initiative eases Hajj journey for elderly and disabled pilgrims
Saudi Arabia

Makkah Route Initiative eases Hajj journey for elderly and disabled pilgrims

Latest updates

Why Britain still wrestles with repatriating Daesh-linked families from detention camps in Syria

Why Britain still wrestles with repatriating Daesh-linked families from detention camps in Syria

Syria allocates $15m to health, education and recovery efforts

Syria allocates $15m to health, education and recovery efforts

EU removes key Syrian ministries from sanctions list

EU removes key Syrian ministries from sanctions list

What We Are Reading Today: An Even Better Way to Zone by Donald L. Elliott

What We Are Reading Today: An Even Better Way to Zone by Donald L. Elliott

San Diego police say threat ‘neutralized’ after shooter reported at mosque

San Diego police say threat ‘neutralized’ after shooter reported at mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.