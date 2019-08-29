You are here

Chinese firm wins approval for $4bn plant to use US gas

Demand for acrylic acid, used in making paints and wrapping tapes, has grown sharply due to e-commerce. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Becomes second China-based petrochemical facility aiming to cash in on abundant US shale gas
Reuters

SHANGHAI: A large Chinese chemical producer has won regulatory approval to start building a 30 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) petrochemical complex in east China to process ethane from the US, a company official said on Thursday.

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical’s plant will be the second China-based petrochemical facility aiming to cash in on cheap and abundant US ethane unlocked by the shale revolution in North America, analysts said.

The approval from the Jiangsu provincial government in early August comes amid the Beijing-Washington trade war, which led to a tariff being imposed on US crude oil for the first time last week.

China imposed an extra 5 percent tariff on ethane last September, taking total import duties to 7 percent. Even so, ethane from US shale gas offers much fatter margins for producers of ethylene than conventional plants that process naphtha into ethylene, said Kelly Cui, senior analyst with Wood Mackenzie.

Last week, Singapore’s SP Chemicals started a 650,000 tons per year (tpy) ethylene plant in Taixing in Jiangsu province that partly processes US ethane supplied under a long-term agreement, according to local media and analysts.

“This is the first entirely gas-based cracker to begin operating in China and also the first to import US ethane as a feedstock,” said Woodmac’s Cui.

Zhejiang Satellite will start construction in September on a 1.25 million tons per year (tpy) ethylene plant in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province, Ding Liping, an investor relations officer, told Reuters by phone.

“This is the company’s phase-one investment for a total of 2.5 million tons per year ethylene production facilities that will process fully US ethane,” said Ding, adding that construction was expected to take about a year.

The company, headquartered in Jiaxing in east China’s Zhejiang province, will then begin an expansion program to double output to 2.5 million tpy, she said.

Zhejiang Satellite, with a market capitalization of 14 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), is China’s largest producer of acrylic acid, a chemical used in making paints and wrapping tapes, where demand has grown sharply due to e-commerce.

The plant is expected to receive its first ethane from US firm Energy Transfer Partners in the fourth quarter of 2020 under a supply agreement lasting more than 10 years, with annual supplies of about 3 million tons, said Ding.

Singapore’s SP Chemicals received a 50,000 ton ethane cargo last week at Taixing for the launch of its facility, according to Refinitiv shipping data.

British chemical firm INEOS is the supplier of US ethane to the Singapore company under a long-term deal with annual volume of around 450,000 tons, said Woodmac’s Cui.

Both SP Chemicals and INEOS declined to comment.

Zhejiang Satellite is one of more than a dozen Chinese companies that began looking in early 2018 at using US ethane to produce ethylene, amid a broader industry expansion to feed China’s hunger for petrochemicals.

However, it is the most advanced in pushing through investments, with heavy spending on terminals and tankers. 

Zhejiang Satellite and Energy Transfer also announced plans in March 2018 to set up a joint venture to build a new export terminal on the US Gulf Coast to export ethane, with a goal to start commercial service in late 2020. 

Zhejiang has also nearly completed an ethane-receiving terminal at Lianyungang, including three fully built storage tanks each sized 160,000 cubic meters, said Ding.

It has also ordered six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) to be built at shipyards in South Korea, with the first vessel due for delivery in the third quarter of 2020, she added.

Topics: china oil Oil & gas petrochemicals Zhejiang China-US

Japan imports first LNG from China as utilities try to cut costs

Reuters

  • Prices for spot LNG in Asia have sunk to near record lows in recent weeks as a wave of new supply from the US and Australia comes on to the market
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan imported its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from China in July as utilities from the world’s biggest buyer of the fuel seek out new suppliers and try to lower costs amid tough competition at home.

The shipment illustrates the increasing flexibility of the Asian LNG market. China has become the world’s second-largest LNG buyer amid a surge in domestic gas usage. However, the country has started to re-export shipments amid a lull in summer gas consumption and Japanese buyers are scooping up the cargoes to reduce their fuel expenses.

The cargo of 70,560 tons of LNG was shipped from the Hainan LNG Terminal, which is operated by state-owned CNOOC, to Chita near Nagoya, where Toho Gas jointly operates an LNG terminal with JERA, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It was delivered at $5.68 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below Japan’s average import cost of $9.50 per mmBtu for LNG during July, according to Ministry of Finance data released on Thursday.

Toho Gas declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. CNOOC did not immediate reply for a request for comment.

A search through Japan’s official trade statistics shows it is the first LNG cargo from China since 1988, when the Japanese government started publishing import and export figures.

Prices for spot LNG in Asia have sunk to near record lows in recent weeks as a wave of new supply from the US and Australia comes on to the market.

The decline in spot market prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is pushing Japanese utilities in Japan to be more aggressive in price reviews built into traditional long-term contracts linked to oil prices.

They are also buying more LNG on the spot market as part of this shift in approach. Japanese utilities have previously favored stability of supply over price, partly because they could pass on the costs to consumers.

The liberalization of Japan’s energy markets means the old guard gas and electric utilities are losing customers to new entrants and they are trying to cut costs.

With summer temperatures peaking, Japanese electric utilities have also been rushing to replenish stocks of the fuel to use to generate power for air conditioning.

Hokuriku Electric has bought a spot LNG cargo for delivery in November, while Hokkaido Electric is seeking a cargo for delivery the same month, industry sources told Reuters this week.

Topics: Japan LNG China Asian Tokyo

