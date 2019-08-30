Doubts remain for Barca and Madrid as chaotic window draws to a close

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane has said he will breathe a sigh of relief when the transfer window closes but Barcelona might need every minute until midnight on Monday to get a deal for Neymar finally done.

“I can’t wait for Sept. 2 so I don’t have to answer these questions anymore,” said Zidane last week.

“There’s still no agreement (with Paris Saint-Germain),” Barcelona director Jordi Bordas said on Tuesday. “We are negotiating and we are closer, but I can’t say more than that.”

At the start of the summer, it was Real Madrid rubbing their hands at the prospect of wholesale changes while Barca could justifiably believe the majority of their business was complete.

Frenkie de Jong arrived after his €75-million switch from Ajax was announced in January while Antoine Griezmann soon followed, with Atletico Madrid claiming that transfer had been agreed in March.

All that seemingly remained for Ernesto Valverde was some tinkering around the edges.

Madrid, though, were just getting started as €300 million spent appeared to pave the way for the sales of those Zidane wanted gone and perhaps more additions too.

Yet as the market enters its final straight, Madrid are the ones winding down while Barca turn their early jog into a sprint.

“Every time there is a transfer window, there is a lot of expectation and certain players like Neymar raise expectations too,” said Valverde last week.

Neither club appears to have benefitted from a haphazard couple of months, given both have dropped points in their opening two matches in La Liga.

Madrid started brightly against Celta Vigo before familiar scoring problems resurfaced at home to Real Valladolid.

“Zidane loses his immunity,” read the headline in Marca on Monday.

Barca lost to Athletic Bilbao on the season’s opening night, although bounced back by hammering Real Betis.

“After a defeat, there is always a big reaction,” said Griezmann, who scored twice at Camp Nou.

The success of their transfer dealings will be judged deeper into the campaign but already the sense is of Zidane and Valverde playing their own part in what has become another political summer.

Zidane wanted Paul Pogba in and Gareth Bale out but neither have materialized, perhaps as much due to the complexity of the deals as any failure from Madrid to commit to them.

But two consecutive starting line-ups without a single signing indicates Zidane is not impressed, a message made more resounding by Bale, and James Rodriguez, being ushered back in.

“The players I have are the ones that are here,” Zidane said.