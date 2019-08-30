You are here

﻿

Doubts remain for Barca and Madrid as chaotic window draws to a close

Zinedine Zidane. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Doubts remain for Barca and Madrid as chaotic window draws to a close

  • Madrid started brightly against Celta Vigo before familiar scoring problems resurfaced at home to Real Valladolid
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane has said he will breathe a sigh of relief when the transfer window closes but Barcelona might need every minute until midnight on Monday to get a deal for Neymar finally done.

“I can’t wait for Sept. 2 so I don’t have to answer these questions anymore,” said Zidane last week.

“There’s still no agreement (with Paris Saint-Germain),” Barcelona director Jordi Bordas said on Tuesday. “We are negotiating and we are closer, but I can’t say more than that.”

At the start of the summer, it was Real Madrid rubbing their hands at the prospect of wholesale changes while Barca could justifiably believe the majority of their business was complete.

Frenkie de Jong arrived after his €75-million switch from Ajax was announced in January while Antoine Griezmann soon followed, with Atletico Madrid claiming that transfer had been agreed in March.

All that seemingly remained for Ernesto Valverde was some tinkering around the edges.

Madrid, though, were just getting started as €300 million spent appeared to pave the way for the sales of those Zidane wanted gone and perhaps more additions too.

Yet as the market enters its final straight, Madrid are the ones winding down while Barca turn their early jog into a sprint.

“Every time there is a transfer window, there is a lot of expectation and certain players like Neymar raise expectations too,” said Valverde last week.

Neither club appears to have benefitted from a haphazard couple of months, given both have dropped points in their opening two matches in La Liga.

Madrid started brightly against Celta Vigo before familiar scoring problems resurfaced at home to Real Valladolid.

“Zidane loses his immunity,” read the headline in Marca on Monday.

Barca lost to Athletic Bilbao on the season’s opening night, although bounced back by hammering Real Betis.

“After a defeat, there is always a big reaction,” said Griezmann, who scored twice at Camp Nou.

The success of their transfer dealings will be judged deeper into the campaign but already the sense is of Zidane and Valverde playing their own part in what has become another political summer.

Zidane wanted Paul Pogba in and Gareth Bale out but neither have materialized, perhaps as much due to the complexity of the deals as any failure from Madrid to commit to them.

But two consecutive starting line-ups without a single signing indicates Zidane is not impressed, a message made more resounding by Bale, and James Rodriguez, being ushered back in.

“The players I have are the ones that are here,” Zidane said.

Topics: Barcelona real madrid Zinedine Zidane

Related

0
Sport
Zinedine Zidane now says he is counting on Gareth Bale at Real Madrid
0
Sport
Barcelona ‘closer’ to Neymar deal, club official says

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League, Manchester United head to Kazakhstan

Updated 32 min 13 sec ago

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League, Manchester United head to Kazakhstan

Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
MONACO: Last season’s runners-up Arsenal were placed in the same section as Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw for the Europa League group stage in Monaco on Friday, while Manchester United face a long trip to Kazakhstan.
Unai Emery’s Arsenal side lost the final in Baku to Chelsea, who had already eliminated Eintracht on penalties in the last four.
Arsenal will kick off away in Frankfurt on September 19.
Ten-time Belgian champions Standard Liege and Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes also in Group F.
United, Europa League winners in 2017, will face Astana of Kazakhstan as well as Partizan Belgrade and former finalists AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in Group L.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be at home to Astana in their first game. They will make the 12,000-kilometer round trip to face the Kazakh champions, who were knocked out of the Champions League in the first qualifying round, on November 28.
Wolverhampton Wanderers, the third English team in the draw, will take on Turkish side Besiktas in Group K.
In their first European campaign since 1980, Wolves have already come through three ties just to reach the group stage. They beat Torino 5-3 on aggregate in the play-offs.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s team will also face Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia and Portuguese club Braga, who will be their first opponents, at Molineux.
The draw was far less kind to the two Scottish representatives.
Scottish champions Celtic meet Italian Cup holders Lazio and French Cup holders Rennes in Group E as well as CFR Cluj, the Romanian side to whom they lost in Champions League qualifying.
Celtic were in the same group as Rennes in the 2011-12 Europa League and took four points against the French club. The teams meet in France on September 19.
“It’s a great draw. There’s a couple of glamor games there and a chance to maybe exact some sort of retribution on Cluj as well, so we’re delighted to be in there and delighted with the group,” said Celtic boss Neil Lennon.
Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will take on former European Cup winners Porto and Feyenoord as well as Swiss champions Young Boys in Group G.
Rangers reached the group stage for the second season running after edging out Legia Warsaw in the play-off round. Their first game will be at home to Jaap Stam’s Feyenoord.
“We know we are the underdogs in the group but we want to go and surprise a few people, that’s what we will try and do. We will do everything we can to try and get out the group,” said Gerrard.
All opening group games will be played on September 19 with the last games on December 12. The final will be held in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 27, 2020.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia issues royal decrees
0
Gulf exporters face Russian rival for Chinese petroleum gas market
0
Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League, Manchester United head to Kazakhstan
0
US service member killed in Afghanistan
0
Crowded African skies get even busier with Uganda Air’s return
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.