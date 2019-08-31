You are here

Syria, Russia step up assault on opposition stronghold

Syrians rally by the Bab Al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and Syria's Idlib province on Friday, calling for Turkey to provide protection or safe passage into Turkish territory. (AFP)
Updated 31 August 2019
Reuters

Syria, Russia step up assault on opposition stronghold

  • Offensive prompts UN warnings of a new humanitarian crisis amid the gains by Damascus
Updated 31 August 2019
Reuters

BEIRUT: Syria and its ally Russia have stepped up an offensive against the last big stronghold of Syrian opposition fighters, mounting more air raids and deploying ground reinforcements including Iranian-backed militias, army defectors and residents said on Friday.

The Russian-led alliance is pushing into densely populated parts of Idlib province in the northwest where millions of people who fled fighting elsewhere in Syria have taken refuge.

The northwest offensive has prompted UN warnings of a new humanitarian crisis amid the gains by Damascus and its partner Moscow, which has helped Bashar Assad turn the tide in the eight-year-old conflict since intervening in 2015.

Moving deeper into territory along the Turkish border, the advance took the town of Tamaneh after earlier capturing Khwain, Zarzoor and Tamanah farms, the defectors and residents said.

They were the first gains since the alliance, battling a coalition of militants and mainstream Turkey-backed opposition fighters, seized a main opposition pocket in nearby Hama province last week.

The offensive has been reinforced by elite army units and Iranian-backed militias, the defectors and residents said.

“There are daily reinforcements coming from the Iranian militias, elite Republican Guards units and Fourth Armored Division,” Col. Mustafa Bakour, a commander in Jaish Al-Izza opposition group, told Reuters.

Jets flying at high altitude dropped bombs on the outskirts of Idlib city, the heavily populated provincial capital. The aircraft were believed to be Russian, according to activists who track the warplanes’ activities.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Syrian government forces will unilaterally cease fire in the “de-escalation zone” in Idlib region on Saturday morning, TASS news agency said.

Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed in 2017 to make Idlib a de-escalation zone to reduce fighting, although the terms were never made public and the deal did not include jihadist groups.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier this month that Russia had military personnel on the ground in Idlib province.

In recent weeks, Moscow sent more special forces that helped break months of stalemate on frontlines where opposition fighters had been holding the army back, Western intelligence sources have said.

Opposition resistance has been eroded by relentless air strikes against civilian areas since the advance began in late April. 

The campaign has destroyed dozens of hospitals, schools and civil defense centers, paralyzing life in opposition-held areas.

Moscow and Damascus deny they have targeted civilians and say they are responding to militant attacks by the former Nusra Front, a militant alliance now known as Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham that is the dominant force in Idlib.

Opposition sources say hundreds of troops from the country’s elite Republican Guards, which is led by Assad’s brother Maher Assad, have been deployed on the frontlines of southern Idlib province.

The rapid progress of the last few weeks has been attributed to the new lineup of Russian backed-forces, an army defector and two senior opposition sources conceded.

“The Russians have now moved to depending on the Iranians and elite army formations in this campaign,” Bakour added, saying this was a move away from reliance on the so-called Tiger forces who previously provided most of the army’s ground troops.

Speaking in Oslo, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russia had assured Turkey its observation posts in northwest Syria would not be attacked.

Hundreds of angry Syrians protesting against the Russian and Syrian bombing demonstrated near the main Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, demanding Ankara’s intervention to stop the Russian backed offensive. Turkish security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators who sought to enter the Turkish side of the border, witnesses said.

Syrian troops taking part in the offensive have encircled opposition and a Turkish military observation post near the town of Morek. The post is one of 12 that Ankara established in the northwest under a deal with Moscow and Tehran two years ago to reduce fighting between Assad’s forces and opposition fighters.

Since capturing the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun nearly 10 days ago, Russian and Syrian jets were now escalating strikes on the city of Maraat Al-Numan that lies further north.

At least 12 civilians, including five children, were killed in raids on the city, where most of the inhabitants have fled.

More than half-a-million civilians have now been uprooted in the course of the offensive. The UN says hundreds of civilians have been killed in the violence.

Topics: Syria Russia United Nations

Daraa — cradle of Syria's uprising turns into 'chaotic' south

Updated 31 August 2019
AFP

Daraa — cradle of Syria’s uprising turns into ‘chaotic’ south

  • Daraa province lies on the frontier with Jordan, which used to back opposition in the province before last year’s detente between Amman and Damascus
Updated 31 August 2019
AFP

BEIRUT: Bombings, gun violence and mysterious assassinations: In Syria’s southern province of Daraa, an experiment to use surrendering opposition fighters as regime proxies has seen the area descend into lawlessness.

Unlike other parts of Syria retaken by the regime, the army has not deployed across the whole province, relying instead on its unlikely partners to ensure security.

But the surrender deal “has failed to usher in stability, and chaos reigns,” according to Salam, a former Daraa resident who left the province last month.

“The assassinations and explosions are increasing day by day,” the man in his thirties added, asking to use a pseudonym for fear of reprisals.

Some fighters and their families started evacuating Daraa in July 2018 under a surrender deal brokered by regime ally Russia after weeks of fierce bombardment.

Their loss of the province dealt a symbolic blow to the uprising, which started with massive protests in Daraa in 2011 after a group of teenagers were arrested over anti-regime graffiti.

Under the 2018 deal, opposition fighters who chose to remain were granted amnesty on condition they hand over heavy weapons. Light firearms were exempt.

After a series of victories against fighters and militants, Bashar Assad’s regime now controls around 60 percent of the country.

Regime institutions have returned to Daraa. But unlike in other parts of Syria back under regime control, from which most opposition fighters withdrew, many former opposition fighters stayed behind in Daraa.

They retain control over large rural areas to its south, west and east, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

They also hold southern parts of Daraa’s provincial capital, known as Daraa Al-Balad, the Britain-based monitor says.

Some have started working with state institutions or joined a Russian-backed contingent of the Syrian army.

Syrian military and security forces man checkpoints on the outskirts of these areas, the Observatory says.

Daraa province lies on the frontier with Jordan, which used to back opposition in the province before last year’s detente between Amman and Damascus.

It also borders Israel, which is suspected of working with Russia to prevent Iranian-backed forces from deploying near its frontier, according to analysts.

The region’s “uniqueness lies in the degree to which opposition structures have remained intact,” said Alex Simon of the Synaps network, a Beirut-based research group.

The regime’s “comparatively hands-off approach” to the province reflects an “effort to economise what remains of a depleted military apparatus,” he said.

Simon said former opposition factions “make convenient proxies for the Russians and the regime” in areas where the army is absent.

“But they’re also a liability: Residual weapons and simmering anti-Assad sentiment create the potential for violent flareups,” he added.

Loyalists in Daraa routinely face the menace of explosions and gunfire, says the Observatory, which has documented 60 such attacks since June.

Omar Al-Hariri, an opposition activist, said the proliferation of weapons in a province still bubbling with anti-Assad sentiment “will naturally result in the formation of sleeper cells.”

“This is why operations against the regime have started to intensify,” the Daraa-born activist told AFP.

But, Rifaat, another Daraa resident, said it was impossible to determine who is responsible.

“There are weapons in every house,” he told AFP, also using a pseudonym.

“Anyone can murder anyone for whatever reason.”

The UN says civilians working with state institutions, as well as former opposition fighters, have been hit by seemingly targeted killings.

In March, dozens took part in a rare protest after a statue of Assad’s late father, Hafez Assad, was erected to replace one destroyed by protesters at the start of the uprising.

And last month, anti-regime graffiti re-appeared on a Daraa wall.

Daraa is similar to other former opposition bastions in that hundreds there have been detained and forcibly conscripted into Assad’s army despite the so-called “reconciliation deals.”

Between July 26 last year and the end of March, at least 380 people were arrested or detained, the UN says.

“Many of those arrested were humanitarians, army defectors or people affiliated with anti-government forces,” said Sara Kayyali, Syria researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Such abuses have transformed reconciliation promises into “empty words,” she said.

To avoid arrest or conscription, Rifaat said he does not leave Daraa Al-Balad.

“There are many others just like me,” he told AFP.

“As long as we don’t cross regime checkpoints outside the area, nobody can reach us.”

Rifaat said he sometimes feels as if he is under siege.

But, he said, that is “a million times better than fighting with the regime or being imprisoned.”

Topics: Daraa Syria uprising

