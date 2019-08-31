Blog on Al Jazeera website praises Hamas military camps for youth  

You are here

﻿

Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, take part in a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014. (Reuters)
  • The blog has commended the summer camps the militant group holds for training youth in Gaza
  • The aim of these camps is to raise a "generation that believes in the  duty of jihad."
DUBAI: A blog post praising military camps held by Hamas’ armed wing, the 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, was  recently published on Al Jazeera Arabic website. 

The post written by blogger Ahmad Samir Qannita has commended the summer camps the militant group holds for training youth in Gaza. The camps accept participants who are  junior high and high school students from across the strip.

The blogger wrote that the aim of these camps is to raise a "generation that believes in the  duty of jihad." 

He added that the summer camps for children and teens offers a comprehensive military training program conducted by Al-Qassam fighters.

The writer described the program as “similar in its intensity to that received by Palestinian resistance fighters,” including how to use machine guns and other weapons.

The blogger quoted in text lines from a poem written by Muslim Brotherhood idol Yousuf Al-Qaradawi where he urged Muslim nations to produce arms and fighters.

Topics: Al-Jazeera Qatar Hamas

Google to pay out $150-200m over YouTube privacy claims: reports

  • The allegations against YouTube were made by privacy groups who said the platform had violated laws protecting children’s privacy
  • US regulators have long argued Google fails to protect children from harmful content and data collection on its YouTube
WASHINGTON: Google will pay $150-200 million to settle allegations YouTube violated a children’s privacy law while gathering data to better target its adverts, US media reports said Friday.
The US Federal Trade Commission agreed the amount of the settlement against YouTube parent Google, which if approved by the Justice Department would be the largest settlement in a case involving children’s privacy, the New York Times reported.
The allegations against YouTube were made by privacy groups who said the platform had violated laws protecting children’s privacy by gathering data on users under the age of 13 without obtaining permission from parents, Politico reported.
The FTC is expected to announce its decision on the settlement in September, the New York Times said.
US regulators have long argued Google fails to protect children from harmful content and data collection on its YouTube platform.
Advocacy group The Center for Digital Democracy said in a statement that the proposed settlement would be “woefully low” given Google’s size and revenue, and called on the FTC to “enjoin Google from committing further violations” of children’s privacy law.
Google remains the money-making engine for parent company Alphabet, with most of its revenue coming from digital ads, which accounted for $116 billion of the $136 billion the Silicon Valley-based company took in last year.
In January, France’s CNIL data watchdog slapped Google with a record 50-million-euro fine for failing to meet the EU’s tough General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force early last year.
Google is appealing the fine.
Fellow US tech giant Facebook recently settled a record $5 billion fine with the US Federal Trade Commission for misusing users’ private data.

Topics: Google Youtube

