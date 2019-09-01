You are here

﻿

Wipro, Google Cloud expand strategic partnership

Updated 01 September 2019
Arab News

Wipro, Google Cloud expand strategic partnership

Updated 01 September 2019
Arab News

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises. By collaborating with Google Cloud, Wipro aims to catalyze innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and health care, through a “business-first” strategy.

Wipro has a dedicated practice focused on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). 

Ramesh Nagarajan, senior vice president and head — cloud services, Wipro Limited, said: “Wipro’s comprehensive portfolio of offerings on Google Cloud is futuristic and innovation-focused. We equip our customers with the right tools to operate on a modern IT infrastructure, adopt a ‘business-first’ approach and be future-ready. In collaboration with Google, we aim to enable our customers to migrate faster, enhance their digital experiences and optimize business outcomes.”

Naidu Annamaneni, CIO and VP — global IT, eSilicon Corporation, said: “Wipro’s in-depth domain knowledge and cloud migration expertise is helping us to seamlessly move all our semiconductor design workloads that have been running on-premises to GCP. This is one of the first cloud migrations that will support semiconductor design with a full range of best-in-class design tools from multiple vendors. When complete, we expect to have a highly agile and scalable environment to deliver top-quality designs, improve time-to-market and enhance customer experience.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, global ecosystem at Google Cloud, said: “We’re excited that Wipro continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud Practice. Wipro’s expertise in digital transformation solutions will be an asset for enterprise customers as they increasingly look to move critical workloads to Google Cloud.”

15,000 to attend World Energy Congress in UAE

Updated 01 September 2019
Arab News

15,000 to attend World Energy Congress in UAE

Updated 01 September 2019
Arab News

With less than two weeks to go until the 24th World Energy Congress, the UAE Organizing Committee has given an update on the number of delegates, ministers and exhibitors that will be attending the global event in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from Sept. 9 to 12 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event will see the presence of more than 15,000 attendees from the UAE and abroad including 4,000 delegates and 66 ministers. The exhibition, taking place across a space of 35,000 square meters, will feature over 200 exhibitors, representing more than 150 countries altogether. 

This year’s World Energy Congress, which will take place for the first time in the Middle East, will see more than 300 speakers among the thousands of global attendees during the four-day event.

More than 80 sessions will be held during the congress, focusing on the entire energy spectrum including oil and gas, electricity, coal, nuclear power and renewable energy, as well as transport, energy efficiency, finance, investment, consultancy and other sectors that are affected by the energy sector.

It will provide an opportunity for business leaders, decision-makers and other industry professionals to discuss the trending topics of the industry as well as taking action to deliver a sustainable future through panel discussions and sessions. 

Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and chairman of the UAE Organizing Committee, said: “The World Energy Congress has gone from strength to strength with every edition. The large attendance, the diversity of exhibitors and the comprehensive conference program for the 24th edition in Abu Dhabi signifies the importance of the congress.

“Boasting a rich history, the World Energy Congress has attracted a wide array of experts, business leaders and government officials from around the world and Abu Dhabi will be no different.

“The UAE has outlined ambitious plans in transforming the energy sector including two of the largest solar generation projects in the world and we are proud that Abu Dhabi is the first city in the Middle East to stage this prestigious event, which is another feather in our cap.”

The tri-annual event is now considered the “Davos of energy issues,” with every congress enabling hundreds of global experts to convene, share and discuss the latest trends from around the world; it has also attracted distinguished speakers over the years.

Prominent physicist and former Nobel Prize recipient, the late Albert Einstein, is among those to have shared his extensive knowledge as part of a lecture session during the Berlin World Energy Congress in 1930.

