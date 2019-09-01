Wipro, Google Cloud expand strategic partnership

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises. By collaborating with Google Cloud, Wipro aims to catalyze innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and health care, through a “business-first” strategy.
Wipro has a dedicated practice focused on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Ramesh Nagarajan, senior vice president and head — cloud services, Wipro Limited, said: “Wipro’s comprehensive portfolio of offerings on Google Cloud is futuristic and innovation-focused. We equip our customers with the right tools to operate on a modern IT infrastructure, adopt a ‘business-first’ approach and be future-ready. In collaboration with Google, we aim to enable our customers to migrate faster, enhance their digital experiences and optimize business outcomes.”
Naidu Annamaneni, CIO and VP — global IT, eSilicon Corporation, said: “Wipro’s in-depth domain knowledge and cloud migration expertise is helping us to seamlessly move all our semiconductor design workloads that have been running on-premises to GCP. This is one of the first cloud migrations that will support semiconductor design with a full range of best-in-class design tools from multiple vendors. When complete, we expect to have a highly agile and scalable environment to deliver top-quality designs, improve time-to-market and enhance customer experience.”
Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, global ecosystem at Google Cloud, said: “We’re excited that Wipro continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud Practice. Wipro’s expertise in digital transformation solutions will be an asset for enterprise customers as they increasingly look to move critical workloads to Google Cloud.”