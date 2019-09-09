You are here

Microsoft’s LinkedIn loses appeal over access to user profiles

LinkedIn’s effort to stop a San Francisco company has been rejected by an appeals court. (AFP)
Updated 09 September 2019
Reuters

  • The 3-0 decision by the San Francisco appeals court sets back Silicon Valley’s battle against “data scraping,”
  • LinkedIn said it was disappointed with the decision and evaluating its options
A federal appeals court on Monday rejected LinkedIn’s effort to stop a San Francisco company from using information that users of the professional networking website have deemed public.
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals let stand an August 2017 preliminary injunction that required LinkedIn, a Microsoft Corp. unit with more than 645 million members, to give hiQ Labs Inc. access to publicly available member profiles.
The 3-0 decision by the San Francisco appeals court sets back Silicon Valley’s battle against “data scraping,” or extracting information from social media accounts or websites, which critics say can equate to theft or violate users’ privacy.
Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon said hiQ, which makes software to help employers determine whether employees will stay or quit, showed it faced irreparable harm absent an injunction because it might go out of business without access.
She also said giving companies such as LinkedIn “free rein” over who can use public user data risked creating “information monopolies” that harm the public interest.
“LinkedIn has no protected property interest in the data contributed by its users, as the users retain ownership over their profiles,” Berzon wrote. “And as to the publicly available profiles, the users quite evidently intend them to be accessed by others,” including prospective employers.
In a statement, LinkedIn said it was disappointed with the decision and evaluating its options, and will “fight to protect our members and the information they entrust” to it.
Lawyers for hiQ did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case was returned to US District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco, who issued the injunction.
Craigslist, the classified ad website, had supported LinkedIn’s appeal, warning that the injunction could have a “dangerous impact” by making it easier for “bad actors” to find targets for unwanted email, text or phone-based marketing.
Berzon said, however, hiQ had raised serious questions about LinkedIn’s conduct, including whether it could invoke a federal law targeting computer fraud and abuse to block “free riders” from accessing user data.
“Of course, LinkedIn could satisfy its ‘free rider’ concern by eliminating the public access option, albeit at a cost to the preferences of many users and, possibly, to its own bottom line,” she wrote.
Gregory Garre, a former US solicitor general under President George W. Bush representing craigslist, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Donald Verrilli, a solicitor general under President Barack Obama, represented LinkedIn. Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe was one of hiQ’s lawyers.
 

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority announces investments worth $240 million in energy sector

Updated 10 September 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) announced the award of six investment licenses worth more than $240 million at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi. 

The licenses were awarded to a range of international firms in the energy sector, including firms from Europe, the Middle East and the US. They include businesses in solar energy development, manufacturing and energy efficiency.

“The energy sector provides exciting opportunities for international investors as we look to draw on the expertise and experience of the private sector in transforming the industry. For example, the Kingdom is working to unlock further investments in renewables, energy efficiency, and the manufacture of electrical components to increase private sector participation across the value chain,” said SAGIA Deputy Gov. Ibrahim Al-Suwail.

“We are delighted to award these licenses and to welcome these businesses to Saudi Arabia as we build the future of the energy sector in the Kingdom.”

The investments come alongside a broad series of economic reforms, which are enabling rapid growth in foreign investment in Saudi Arabia. 

For example, obtaining a foreign investor license from SAGIA now requires two documents and can be processed in three hours — reducing the requirement from 12 documents, which would take three days to process.

The total number of foreign investor licenses issued in the first half of 2019 was more than double the number issued the year before.

