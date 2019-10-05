Asian prices slip as China stays away amid lackluster demand

You are here

European countries have reported 100 percent gas storage levels. (AFP)
  • LNG prices have been at multi-year seasonal lows for much of the year despite increasing consumption as China’s demand growth stabilizes
LONDON: Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) slipped this week, with many Chinese and other regional players absent from the market due to the Golden Week holiday and no respite seen from rising supplies.

The average LNG price for November delivery into northeast Asia was estimated at $5.55 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $5.75 per mmBtu last week.

There were few trades done in a quiet market due to the week-long vacation in China as well as a public holiday in South Korea, traders said.

On the Platts window, Shell sold a cargo to Vitol for delivery between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2 to Tianjin, China for $6.25 per mmBtu.

Several November cargoes were offered this week — by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.  from its Das Island plant on a delivered-ex-ship basis and from the Ichthys LNG plant in Australia, sources said.

Angola also offered a cargo for end-October loading, one source said. On Friday, Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island plant in the US state of Georgia became the fourth to start up this year. US exports so far this year have equalled the 2018 total of the world’s No. 3 exporter, Malaysia.

In Europe, natural gas prices at the Dutch hub rose with the switch of the front month to the November contract but the outlook, in the absence of any sharp drop in temperature forecasts, was bleak.

Dutch front-month prices, a European benchmark, traded at around 16 euros per megawatt hour, or $5.15, compared to $3.51 at the end of September. That was far below the $9.38 they fetched at the same time a year ago.

European countries such as France, Austria and Poland reported gas storage 100 percent full with tanks across the continent 97.4 percent full on average, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed on Friday.

While consumption has begun to increase with the onset of colder weather, the continent remains well supplied. Fields in Norway and Britain are not expected to ramp up supplies this month by as much as they normally do, analysts said.

Turkey’s Botas bought four winter cargoes at a discount to the Dutch benchmark, said one source who interpreted the award of the tender at such a price as a sign the sellers did not want to add to the oversupply in Europe.

Egypt meanwhile lowered gas prices fixed for the cement, metals and ceramic industries by between $1.50 and $2.00 to $5.50 to $6.00 per mmBtu.

Despite the bearish outlook, European gas traders are keeping an eye on several issues that may curtail supplies or boost demand including concerns over some French nuclear reactors and a Russia-Ukraine transit agreement.

US sanctions on Chinese oil tankers meanwhile spilled over into LNG with a number of ice-classed LNG tankers, serving the Yamal facility in northern Russia, blacklisted due to their partial ownership by a sanctioned Chinese entity.

LNG shipping rates for the Pacific basin jumped to $75,000 per day, from $61,000-$65,000 last week. Sources said this was due to seasonal demand for tankers coupled with additional demand stemming from new projects coming onstream.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Despite sell-off, spot market is tight

Updated 47 min 31 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Despite sell-off, spot market is tight

  • Demand is strong for Arabian Gulf crude grades after a return to pre-attack production
Updated 47 min 31 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices continued to deteriorate for the second week in a row. Brent crude dropped below the $60 barrier for the first time in a month. 

Brent fell to $58.37 per barrel which is close to the level it was before the attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Sep. 14. 

WTI also fell to $52.81 per barrel. 

Worrying economic news continued to put downward pressure on the market. However, the focus should not be on the slowing economic outlook that is detached from oil market fundamentals. 

The market continues to shrug off the possibility of serious supply threats. Conventional oil discoveries have plunged to a seven-decade low with no signs of any speed recovery amid lower capital expenditure investments. 

This coincides with OPEC oil output falling to an eight-year low in September.

At the same time, output from the US and Russia, also fell to 11.81 million bpd and to 11.24 million bpd respectively.

Right after the Saudi Aramco attacks, many speculators took advantage of the short-lived price spike as a major opportunity to sell older positions and lock in profits. 

However, after oil prices plunged for the second week in a row, money managers reduced their net long positions in Brent futures.

That was largely because speculators have been discouraged by the weakening macroeconomic outlook which of course implies weakened demand for oil.

However, demand remains strong for Arabian Gulf sour crude grades despite a return to normal Saudi pre-attack production levels.

The physical spot market remains extremely tight, reflected in steep Dubai backwardation and higher official sales prices (OSP) for November Arabian Gulf sour crude grades. 

The Russian crude grade, ESPO, also fetched high premiums despite the restoration of supply in the Kingdom. 

Brent-linked crudes are still not economically cheap enough to flow into Asia to compete with the Arabian Gulf sour crudes.

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Topics: oil prices Brent crude

