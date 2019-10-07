You are here

  • Home
  • Up to 60 million 5G subscriptions in MEA by 2024
﻿

Up to 60 million 5G subscriptions in MEA by 2024

5G, or fifth generation technology, is a beefed-up version of the LTE/4G in terms of speed, capacity and responsiveness of wireless networks. (File/AFP)
Updated 40 min 48 sec ago
Farah Heiba

Up to 60 million 5G subscriptions in MEA by 2024

  • The 5G subscription in MEA will reach 60 million users from 2019 to 2024
  • 5G will help the oil and gas industry in terms of controlling the pipelines and making sure there is monitoring of remote areas
Updated 40 min 48 sec ago
Farah Heiba

DUBAI: Initial 5G technology subscription in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) during the next five years – or by 2024 – would be almost double compared with the LTE/4G technology take-up for a similar period, Ahmed Ijaz, Ericsson’s principal consultant in Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

The 5G subscription in MEA will reach 60 million users from 2019 to 2024, while 4G subscriptions topped 35 million users from 2011 to 2015 when the region saw initial LTE/4G deployments.

The 60 million number would be primarily dominated by countries in the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Ijaz added.

5G, or fifth generation technology, is a beefed-up version of the LTE/4G in terms of speed, capacity and responsiveness of wireless networks. Saudi Arabia was the earliest to deploy 5G infrastructure across the Middle East.

With 5G technology eventually going mainstream, industries such as oil and gas – such as the use of drones with high-resolution 5G cameras connected to them – could harmonize their operations towards efficiency, Wojciech Bajda, the head of Ericsson GCC, told Arab News.

“In Saudi Arabia, we find that the value of 5G will come from a select set of industries and these include the oil and gas sector,” Ijaz said.

The network will help the industry in terms of controlling the pipelines and making sure there is monitoring of remote areas, Bajda meanwhile said.

Smart transportation, Ijaz added, is another sector in Saudi Arabia that will implement the 5G network to help make road infrastructure safer in the Kingdom. 

Smart traffic systems, for example – operating over a 5G network – could help ease the flow of traffic through monitored cameras and sensors.

On the consumer side, Bajda said that 5G technology for individuals is about experiencing better network speed.

“Today, especially in the GCC, video consumption is huge; people have better phones and higher resolution screens that will help provide better quality of service,” he said.

Mathias Johansson, Saudi Telecom Company’s (STC) head of customer for Saudi Arabia and Egypt, agreed, noting that one of the driving factors behind the large number of eventual 5G subscribers in the region would be the availability of 5G enabled smartphones.

STC and Ericsson signed in February a deal to deploy 5G technology in Saudi Arabia during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

 

  

Topics: 5G 4G telecommunications GITEX 2019

Related

Business & Economy
Huawei is our partner in rolling out 5G network, says UAE’s du
Corporate News
STC 5G network available at 196 sites in holy places

UK completes Thomas Cook repatriation of passengers

Updated 07 October 2019
AFP

UK completes Thomas Cook repatriation of passengers

  • The flight, with 392 passengers onboard, marks the end of two-week-long Operation Matterhorn
  • Debt-plagued Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy on September 23 after failing to secure fresh funds
Updated 07 October 2019
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s government on Monday completed the country’s biggest peacetime repatriation that returned 140,000 UK-based Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad after the collapse of the holiday operator.
The final flight arrived at 8.31a.m. (0731 GMT), touching down at Manchester airport in northern England from Orlando, Florida, said a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
The flight, with 392 passengers onboard, marks the end of two-week-long Operation Matterhorn — Britain’s biggest repatriation since World War II.
Matterhorn, which involved 150 aircraft from 50 partners worldwide, “required an extraordinary effort from all involved,” CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said in a statement.
Moriarty paid tribute “to the many amazing former Thomas Cook employees” who helped to make the operation successful.
“It needed an unprecedented team effort from our commercial partners, our friends across government and my colleagues at the CAA,” he added.
The regulator on Monday said it would now launch its largest ever customer reimbursement program under the Air Travel Organizer’s License (ATOL) scheme.
The scheme is a safety net, based on an EU directive and managed by the CAA, which covers tourists who have bought all-inclusive trips with flights and hotels.
“We know that customers are devastated by the cancelation of their holidays,” Moriarty said.
“Those who bought a Thomas Cook ATOL-protected holiday are entitled to a full refund of all the money they have paid toward the cost of their holiday.
“In addition to this, ATOL protected passengers that were abroad when the company went into liquidation might be able to claim for out of pocket expenses.”
Debt-plagued Thomas Cook, which struggled against fierce online competition for years and blamed Brexit uncertainty for a drop in bookings, declared bankruptcy on September 23 after failing to secure fresh funds.

Topics: Travel tourism Thomas Cook

Related

Business & Economy
Final contingent of Thomas Cook holidaymakers to reach UK today
Business & Economy
Egypt operator owed $7.7m by Thomas Cook, says chairman

Latest updates

Pope urges respect for indigenous Amazon peoples at start of 3-week gathering
US to step aside for Turkish assault on Kurds in Syria
Film Review: ‘Bitter Chestnut’ explores a contemporary quandary
Tributes paid to the Muslim journalist who shot to fame for her hijab
Up to 60 million 5G subscriptions in MEA by 2024

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.