You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC chief: ‘Firms with integrity will reap reward’

SABIC chief: ‘Firms with integrity will reap reward’

Firms that meet world standards will be in the driving seat to secure new investment, says Yousef Al-Benyan SABIC CEO. (Supplied)
Updated 10 October 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem

SABIC chief: ‘Firms with integrity will reap reward’

  • Companies with the highest standards of corporate governance would benefit most from rising foreign investment in the Kingdom, says Al-Benyan
Updated 10 October 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: The opening up of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange to international investors has attracted scrutiny of the Kingdom’s publicly traded companies and their standards of compliance and integrity, according to the CEO of SABIC.

Yousef Al-Benyan, CEO and chairman of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), said that companies with the highest standards of corporate governance would benefit most from rising foreign investment in the Kingdom.

The petrochemical giant hosted a conference in Riyadh on Thursday aimed at promoting integrity and transparency which attracted corporate leaders from around the world as well as NGOs and government representatives.

“By strengthening integrity and compliance capacity across the Saudi supply chain, companies and investors can grow with confidence. The opening of the Saudi stock market to foreign investors is increasing attention on the compliance practices of our companies. Those who meet international standards and expectations will be in the driving seat to secure new investment,” said Al-Benyan.

He said that the the event aimed  to highlight corporate integrity’s links with growth and investment.

The event follows the opening of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) to foreign investors and its recent listing on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MSCI), an international market benchmark that provides additional assurance to potential investors.

Topics: SABIC

Related

Business & Economy
SABIC global chemistry campaign launched
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s SABIC, to start work on $9bn US plant

Putin to discuss oil, Iran crisis during Saudi visit

Updated 10 October 2019
AFP

Putin to discuss oil, Iran crisis during Saudi visit

Updated 10 October 2019
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks on oil and tensions between Riyadh and Tehran, exacerbated by a recent attack on Saudi oil infrastructure, the Kremlin said.

The planned visit is the first by Putin since 2007 and will include a meeting with Saudi King Salman as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

The “long-awaited” visit will include discussions on “further cooperation to stabilize prices on the world carbohydrate market” as well as the situation in Syria, the Gulf and Yemen. 

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, is the leading member of OPEC, which has been cooperating with Russia to cap oil production in a bid to keep prices from falling too low.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund said that it will announce more than 10 agreements during the visit totaling more than $2 billion.

Topics: Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Russia

Related

Special
Business & Economy
‘Very exciting’ project to be unveiled during Putin visit to Saudi Arabia
Special
World
Putin offers counterterrorism help to Philippine president

Latest updates

Malaysian police detain supporters of Tamil Eelam terrorists
Germany must crack down on hate crimes, says Merkel
What We Are Reading Today: Tough Love by Susan A. Rice
Saudi Arabia’s judicial independence ranking moves up
Dubai’s deputy ruler visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.