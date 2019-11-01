You are here

As FII finishes, preparations begin for G20 and women’s empowerment

Top finance moguls and political leaders attended the three-day Davos-style Saudi investment summit, which concluded on Oct. 31, 2019. (AFP / FAYEZ NURELDINE)
Updated 01 November 2019
Frank Kane

  • The final “deal value” of FII — the amount of money invested by Saudi Arabian and foreign companies during the week — reached $20 billion
RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh closed with a total of $20 billion in financial deals signed and a commitment that Saudi Arabia would address the issues of social empowerment and sustainability when it hosts the G20 gathering of heads of state a year from now.

Saudi Minister of State Ibrahim Al-Assaf told a crowded closing plenary session that the Kingdom had been preparing for the G20 for some time, with a formal handover from Japan expected later in November.

“We have had high-level meetings headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and also other committees preparing for that. On the agenda obviously are the outstanding issues — like dealing with the microeconomic challenges, dealing with financial regulatory issues, and dealing with structural reforms.

Al-Assaf added: “Each presidency there will be a specific area where the interests of the host will be focussed on. In the case of Saudi Arabia, I believe that one of the most important issues will be empowering women and youth. This is very important and although we have little experience, we have been successful in that. This is where the growth will be coming from.” 

The final “deal value” of FII — the amount of money invested by Saudi Arabian and foreign companies during the week — reached $20 billion with the signing of a $5 billion investment agreement between Al-Akaria, the Saudi real estate developer, and Triple Five group of Canada, to develop the Arabian Dream project, a world-class international tourist destination. 

SAGIA, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, said the project would ultimately attract 70 million visitors and employ 25,000 nationals.

Al-Assaf joked: “Last year it (FII) was called ‘Davos in the Desert,’ and I believe in the future we should call the other one FII in the Snow.”

 

Business & Economy
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. signs 3 investment deals with global partners

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. signs 3 investment deals with global partners

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) leaders signed three memorandums of understanding with international partners through the company’s national initiative, Nusaned, at the third annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

The foundations for the agreements were laid through SABIC’s Local Content and Business Development Unit, and could generate nearly SR495 million ($132 million) for the Saudi economy.

The MoUs cover projects and companies leveraging SABIC’s products and solutions, ranging from construction to water infrastructure, energy and industrial machinery. The MoUs include agreements with Taqnia Energy for energy-related industries and services, Baker Hughes to carry out projects in water treatment and chemical products needed in oil production, and Aurora Motors and Al-Khorayef Group to support localizing high-efficiency electric motors.

Fuad Mosa, vice president of SABIC’s local content and business development unit, said: “For more than 40 years, SABIC has been a key contributor to Saudi Arabia’s economic growth. Today, we are demonstrating once again that we will continue contributing to the Kingdom’s economy and promote job growth. We remain committed to work toward the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, as well as our own 2025 strategy.”

He added: “These initiatives reflect our growing emphasis on attracting international investments to the Kingdom for the benefit of citizens. Nusaned is bearing fruit as we continue to coordinate the initiative by providing logistical support, products and solutions, as well as technical support to companies that do business here in Saudi Arabia.”

SABIC is a strategic partner of FII, hosted under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The event gathers innovators, investors and global leaders across a range of sectors to shape the future of global investment.

