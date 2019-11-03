You are here

  • Home
  • Two soldiers killed in Mali by explosive device: army

Two soldiers killed in Mali by explosive device: army

The Malian military said a vehicle hit an improvised explosive device near Bandiagara. (Reuters/File photo)
Updated 03 November 2019
AFP

Two soldiers killed in Mali by explosive device: army

  • The explosion occurred near the central town of Bandiagara
  • An attack on a military base on Friday left 49 Malian soldiers dead
Updated 03 November 2019
AFP

BAMAKO: Two Malian soldiers were killed and another six injured when their armored vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, the army said Sunday.
“A vehicle of the Malian armed forces hit an improvised explosive device” near the central town of Bandiagara, the military said in a tweet.
It was the latest in a string of attacks underscoring the fragility of an area straddling several West African countries which is battling a surge in extremist violence that has claimed hundreds of lives.
An attack on a military base on Friday left 49 Malian soldiers dead in the eastern Menaka region near the border with Niger.
On Saturday, a French soldier died in the same region after his armored vehicle struck an improvised explosive device.
The Daesh group on Saturday claimed responsiblity for both attacks.

Topics: mali soldiers Army explosion

Related

World
Mali government: At least 54 killed in militant attack on army post
World
Mali conflict robs displaced children of school

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says ‘worst is yet to come’ on oil spill

Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says ‘worst is yet to come’ on oil spill

  • Crews and volunteers have cleaned up tons of oil on the beaches
  • The government on Friday named a Greek-flagged tanker as the prime suspect behind the oil slicks
Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
AFP
SAO PAULO, Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Sunday that “the worst is yet to come” with an oil spill that has affected more than 200 beaches on the country’s coast.

“What came so far and what was collected is a small amount of what was spilled,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Record television.
He said he did not know if additional oil would impact his country’s coastline, but that “everything indicates that the currents went to the coast of Brazil.”

Oil slicks have been appearing for three months off the coast of northeast Brazil and fouling beaches along a 2,000 kilometer (1,250 mile) area of Brazil’s most celebrated shoreline.

Crews and volunteers have cleaned up tons of oil on the beaches.

Officials say it not yet possible to quantify the environmental and economic damage from the oil slicks.

The government on Friday named a Greek-flagged tanker as the prime suspect behind the oil slicks.

The ship Bouboulina took on oil in Venezuela and was headed for Singapore, it said.

The space agency Inpe said Friday there might still be oil at sea being pushed by currents and it could reach the states of Espiritu Santo and Rio de Janeiro in southeast Brazil.

Latest updates

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says ‘worst is yet to come’ on oil spill
Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards
Giordano MD Ishwar Chugani receives award
Alawwal Bank & SABB merger named ‘Deal of the Year’
El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.