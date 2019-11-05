You are here

Macron says Europe-China climate cooperation ‘decisive’

China’s President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on november 5, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 November 2019
Reuters

  • The 2015 Paris climate agreement encourages countries to make stronger pledges if they are able to do so
  • China and France pledged at this year’s G20 summit to “update” their contributions against climate change
SHANGHAI: Cooperation between Europe and China on reducing climate-warming emissions will be “decisive,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, after the Trump administration filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement.

The US move is the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate change, part of a broader strategy by Trump to reduce red tape on American industry.

But it comes at a time scientists and many world governments are urging rapid action to avoid the worst impacts of global warming.

China and France pledged at this year’s G20 summit to “update” their contributions against climate change beyond their current ones to reflect “their highest possible ambition.”

The 2015 Paris climate agreement encourages countries to make stronger pledges if they are able to do so.

Speaking in Shanghai at a major trade fair, just after a keynote address by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Macron said commitments will need to be enhanced.

“If we want to be in compliance with the Paris agreement, we will need next year to enhance our commitments to reduce emissions, and we must confirm new commitments for 2030 and 2050,” he said.

“The cooperation between China and the European Union in this respect is decisive,” Macron added. “Next year, we need, in the agenda of enhancement, to be collectively up to the task.”

Speaking to reporters earlier, a French presidential office official expressed regret at the US move, and said Macron and Xi will reaffirm their commitment to the Paris agreement.

“We regret this and this only makes the Franco-Chinese partnership on the climate and biodiversity more necessary,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

“The text that will be signed tomorrow includes a paragraph on the irreversibility of the Paris agreement.”

Macron and Xi are due to hold a formal meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

China aims to bring emissions to a peak by “around 2030” and raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its total energy mix to 20 percent by the end of the next decade, up from 15 percent in 2020.

The United States is the first country to say it will withdraw from the deal, but 10 other countries have failed to ratify it, including Turkey, Iran and Iraq.

Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch

Updated 05 November 2019
AP

  • State election officials are piloting the $106 million system in six mostly rural counties holding elections Tuesday for mayors, city councils and school boards
  • Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to use the new machines in all 159 counties for Georgia’s presidential primaries in March
ATLANTA: A handful of local elections in Georgia are being used to test new voting machines that combine touchscreens with a printed ballot, part of the state’s rush to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire its outdated, paperless system before any votes are cast in 2020.

State election officials are piloting the $106 million system in six mostly rural counties holding elections Tuesday for mayors, city councils and school boards. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to use the new machines in all 159 counties for Georgia’s presidential primaries in March.

The way Georgia conducts elections next year will be closely watched nationally after the officials faced a torrent of criticism in 2018. Problems including two-hour waits at some polling sites, security breaches that left voters’ registration information exposed and accusations that strict voter ID laws suppressed turnout led to lawsuits and changes in state law that included switching election systems.

A federal judge in August upped the pressure for a new system. US District Court Judge Amy Totenberg gave Georgia until Jan. 1 to retire the election system in use since 2002, calling it “seriously flawed.”

And while the new machines will create a paper record, a positive trial run Tuesday isn’t likely to satisfy advocates for greater election integrity. They insist the new system remains vulnerable and fails to deliver the auditable results they demand.

“Even if everything goes smoothly, that doesn’t solve the problems,” said Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance.

Election officials in the six counties chosen to test the new machines said more than 9,300 voters had few problems during three weeks of advance voting ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

“It’s been a whole lot better than I thought it would be,” said Rickey Kittle, election board chairman for Catoosa County near the Tennessee line.

“When you change anything, you always fear for the worst. It just didn’t happen.”

The new machines work similarly to the old ones with voters making choices on touchscreens.

But the new machines, unlike the old, print a paper ballot with a computer code and a list of votes being cast. That printout is inserted into a scanner that reads the code and stores the votes electronically for tabulation. Printouts are retained in case an election must be audited later.

Those getting familiar with the system have already begun sizing it up.

Some note the typeface on the new printed ballots might be small for some eyes. Lowndes County near the Georgia-Florida line had magnifying glasses on hand for voters if needed, said Tiffany Linkswiler, the assistant elections superintendent.

Linkswiler and Carol Heard, elections supervisor for Decatur County in southwest Georgia, said a few voters making final checks caught mistakes. The erroneous ballots were voided and they cast new ones.

“We had two spoiled ballots, which shows me at least two voters paid attention to their ballots after they printed them out,” Heard said. “So that’s a good sign. It means there’s that opportunity” to correct errors.

But Marks said poll observers for the Coalition for Good Governance saw many voters scan ballots without bothering to check them for accuracy.

If computer-generated ballots are cast without voters reviewing them, she said, audits are meaningless because “you don’t know what the voter intended.”

Advocates and individual Georgia voters who sued over the state’s old machines are now challenging the new ones in court. They have requests pending, asking the judge to stop the statewide rollout of the new machines.

That’s why Cobb County in suburban Atlanta is running a different test Tuesday, using hand-marked paper ballots that are scanned electronically. That option is Georgia’s backup plan for 2020 if the judge rules against the new machines.

