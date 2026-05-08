How Saudi Arabia is engineering its food future

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s drive to secure its food future is increasingly being defined by science, precision agriculture and large-scale innovation in some of the world’s harshest growing conditions.

Faced with extreme heat, scarce freshwater and saline soils, the Kingdom is turning agricultural constraints into a platform for transformation under Vision 2030.

Nowhere is this shift clearer than in Wadi Al-Dawasir, where desert land has been turned into expansive green potato fields supplying nearly half of the Kingdom’s production. What was once arid terrain is now a high-output farming hub anchored in advanced irrigation, industrial partnerships and data-driven farming systems.







Al-Dawasir's INMA farms farms is home to some of the largest and longest irrigation pivots in the Kingdom. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)



During an agricultural tour with PepsiCo Agro leaders, Arab News saw how this transformation is being achieved at scale, with farms producing globally competitive potatoes for leading manufacturers and strengthening national food security.

Industry leaders attribute this progress to collaboration between farmers, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Ministry of Industry, and private sector players aligned with national priorities.

Following a visit to INMA’s farms, Arab News interviewed Ahmed Al-Sheikh, president and general manager of PepsiCo MENAPAK Foods, who said water efficiency is central to long-term agricultural viability in the Kingdom.







Ahmed Al-Sheikh (left), president and general manager of PepsiCo MENAPAK Foods with the vice president of INMNA VP. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)



“Water efficiency is not only about reducing costs — although cost control is one element — it’s about ensuring long-term sustainability in a water-scarce country like Saudi Arabia,” Al-Sheikh said.

“Sustainable growth is our motto. It’s not about growth, it’s about sustainable growth,” he continued. “For us, sustainability is beyond cost. Cost is one element, but sustainability is as important as sales. Maybe even more important.”

He said the company has already achieved measurable gains. “We are really, really proud to achieve a 40 percent reduction in our water usage. We measure water by kilo per liter, how many liters we use for every kilo of potato, and we track the journey of reduction,” he said. “Reduction of water in the plants, reduction of water in the fields, both of them we are committed to.”

On localization, he added: “The first question the Minister of Industry asked us was: what is your local content percentage? We are proud that our local content is above 90 percent. 100 percent of our potatoes are Saudi, 100 percent by Saudi hands.”

DID YOU KNOW? • Wadi Al-Dawasir accounts for about 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total potato output. • Potato seed production takes three to four years from tissue culture to full commercial scale. • Drip irrigation in Wadi Al-Dawasir is deployed at 100 percent scale, delivering significantly higher water efficiency.

A key enabler of this progress is drip irrigation, now central to large-scale potato farming in Wadi Al-Dawasir. The system, which relies entirely on groundwater and precise water delivery, has become a benchmark for efficient agriculture in water-scarce environments.

“We committed with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to reduce water consumption,” Al-Sheikh said.

The model is expected to expand to other regions, including Hail, positioning Wadi Al-Dawasir as a national blueprint for sustainable farming.

At Saudi Agricultural Development Co. (INMA), drip irrigation is integrated into a broader smart farming ecosystem. The farm uses satellite monitoring, GPS-enabled machinery, drone surveillance, automated irrigation systems and advanced water metering to optimize production and resource use. It was named Smart Farm for 2024 by Saudi Snacks Food Co. (Lays).







Fixed drip irrigation systems for potato crops reinforces a strong commitment to water efficiency and sustainable production. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)









Harvester equipment at work at a farm in A-Dawasit.



Drip irrigation itself has become a defining technology in arid agriculture, delivering water directly to plant roots, reducing evaporation losses and significantly improving yields while conserving scarce water resources. It has also enabled the large-scale conversion of desert land into productive farmland.

In parallel, cold-chain innovation is supporting crop quality and year-round supply. At LEHA Group’s storage facilities, more than 10 high-tech cold units regulate temperature and humidity with precision, preserving potatoes for up to 10 months. Refrigerated logistics ensure consistent quality across fresh and processed supply chains.







Hamoud Al-Saleh (left), director of the LEHA Group, gives a tour to Mohammed Al-Saleh of BEED, and PepsiCo MENAPAK's Ahmed Al-Sheikh, at the company's potato cold storage. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)



Hamoud Al-Saleh, director of LEHA Group, was awarded “Potato Man of the Year” in 2017 in the Netherlands in recognition of his global contributions to potato farming.

During a tour of the facilities, strict storage standards were highlighted, with temperatures maintained between 11°C and 18°C to prevent sugar formation and preserve crop integrity.

Mohammed Al-Saleh, agricultural expert with the BEED project, said Saudi Arabia is now building domestic seed production capacity.







Mohammed Al-Saleh, an agricultural expert with the BEED project (left), speaking with PepsiCo MENAPAK Foods President and GM Ahmed Al-Sheikh at a potato field in Al-Dawasir. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)



“The project has now entered the field multiplication phase, with early pilot production exceeding 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes. With Saudi Arabia’s annual demand for potato seeds estimated at around 40,000 tonnes.”

He added that local production could fully meet national demand within two to three years, potentially eliminating imports and enabling future exports.

From a research perspective, Prof. Mark Tester, chair of the Center of Excellence for Sustainable Food Security at KAUST, said science is fundamentally changing how agriculture responds to stress.

“Rather than relying on high water inputs, research, from plant science to engineering and computer science, allows us to develop crops and systems that can maintain yields under heat and salinity. This shift from resource-intensive farming to resilience-based agriculture is key to long-term sustainability. Controlled-environment agriculture is a central component of this.”







Prof. Mark Tester, chair of Center of Excellence for Sustainable Food Security Food security and Arid Environments at KAUST. (KAUST photo)



He highlighted genomics, AI and digital agriculture, including digital twins that simulate crop performance before planting, reducing uncertainty and resource use.

Controlled-environment agriculture, he added, is key to improving year-round production and reducing import dependence. “By developing resilient crops and sustainable practices, KAUST is contributing to a more secure and self-sufficient food system.”

“We can expect productive agricultural systems operating on marginal lands with minimal freshwater input, supported by crops specifically designed for heat and salinity tolerance. This will be a model of Regenerative Desert Farming, where technology is used not just to sustain production, but to actively improve the soil quality of marginal lands over time. This represents a fundamental transformation in how and where food can be produced,” Tester concluded.

