RIYADH: King Salman on Tuesday briefed the Cabinet about the recent visits of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the former British Prime Minister David Cameron.
In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah said the Cabinet reviewed local, regional and international developments.
He said the Cabinet also reviewed the preliminary statement of the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The ministers also reviewed important initiatives and programs to be implemented in 2020 within the framework of the Vision 2030 plan.
The Cabinet also approved the request of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority to establish a Saudi joint-stock company. The company will own all national payment systems. It will be responsible for operations and the development of infrastructure of national payment systems.
Cabinet approves Saudi joint-stock company
Cabinet approves Saudi joint-stock company
- The ministers also reviewed important initiatives and programs to be implemented in 2020 within the framework of the Vision 2030 plan
RIYADH: King Salman on Tuesday briefed the Cabinet about the recent visits of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the former British Prime Minister David Cameron.