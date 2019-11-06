Cabinet approves Saudi joint-stock company

Saudi foreign minister meets US secretary of state in Washington

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Tuesday.

They began by acknowledging the depth and history of the strategic relationship between the nations, and the important role it plays in safeguarding the interests of their peoples and contributing to regional and international security and peace.

Al-Jubeir and Pompeo also discussed ways to promote cooperation in all fields, recent developments at the regional and international levels, and the joint efforts involving the nations.

