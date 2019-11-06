Cabinet approves Saudi joint-stock company

You are here

King Salman. (SPA)
Arab News

  • The ministers also reviewed important initiatives and programs to be implemented in 2020 within the framework of the Vision 2030 plan
RIYADH: King Salman on Tuesday briefed the Cabinet about the recent visits of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the former British Prime Minister David Cameron.
In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah said the Cabinet reviewed local, regional and international developments.
He said the Cabinet also reviewed the preliminary statement of the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The ministers also reviewed important initiatives and programs to be implemented in 2020 within the framework of the Vision 2030 plan.
The Cabinet also approved the request of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority to establish a Saudi joint-stock company. The company will own all national payment systems. It will be responsible for operations and the development of infrastructure of national payment systems.

Topics: Saudi cabinet Saudi joint-stock company Vision2030

Saudi foreign minister meets US secretary of state in Washington

Updated 06 November 2019
NOOR NUGALI

  • Al-Jubeir and Pompeo discussed ways to promote cooperation in all fields
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Tuesday.

They began by acknowledging the depth and history of the strategic relationship between the nations, and the important role it plays in safeguarding the interests of their peoples and contributing to regional and international security and peace.

Al-Jubeir and Pompeo also discussed ways to promote cooperation in all fields, recent developments at the regional and international levels, and the joint efforts involving the nations.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Mike Pompeo Adel Al-Jubeir

