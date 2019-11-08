Iraq’s top Shiite cleric says security forces responsible for keeping protests peaceful

You are here

Iraqi demonstrators carry flags and an image of Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali Husaini al-Sistani, during ongoing anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra on November 1, 2019. (AFP)
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s top Shiite cleric said on Friday that it was up to the security forces to make sure protests do not descend into further violence, and urged the government to respond to demonstrators’ demands as soon as possible.
“The biggest responsibility is on the security forces,” a representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani said in a sermon after Friday prayer in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Kerbala.
Sistani also warned against exploitation of unrest in Iraq by “internal and external” forces which seek to cause instability in the country.

IDIL: Turkish and Russian troops are conducting their third joint patrol in northeast Syria, under a deal between the two countries that forced Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from areas bordering Turkey.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the troops were patrolling Friday a region between Qamishli and Derik, east of the Euphrates. It said the patrols were being supported by drones, but provided no further details.
Turkey last month invaded northeastern Syria to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters whom it considers a security threat for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.
The deal with Russia — and a separate one with the US — halted the Turkish offensive. The patrols are aimed at allowing Turkey to ensure that Syrian Kurdish fighters have evacuated the border area.

Topics: Syria

