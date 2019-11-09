You are here

Gigi Hadid and Imaan Hammam stun at the Innovator Awards in New York

DUBAI: Models, actors and industry leaders across a range of fields descended upon the newly-reopened and renovated MoMa (Museum of Modern Art) in New York late last week for the Wall Street Journal’s annual Innovator Awards. Among the guests was Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, who for the occasion cut a sleek figure wearing an all-black Burberry ensemble, a sartorial nod to the brand’s Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, who took home the 2019 Fashion Innovator award.

She accessorized the look with a pair of feathered Valentino sandals and an embossed Burberry clutch. She elevated her trademark ringlets with a rim of black kohl, a luminous complexion and a swipe of sheer lip gloss.

Hammam, who was born to a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father, has been killing it on the red carpet in recent weeks. Her recent outing on Wednesday night comes after a string of show-stopping appearances, including at the 13th annual Golden Heart Awards where she demanded a double take in a plunging, black slip dress.




Imaan Hammam and Luna Bijl attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards. (Photo: AFP)

The 23-year-old stunner joined other attendees, including fellow models Martha Hunt, Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid, who were all outfitted in looks from the London-based heritage house.

Part-Palestinian Hadid turned heads in an eggshell blue dress that boasted billowing long sleeves and a ruffled hemline. She accessorized the ensemble with coordinating suede pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo and a beaded mini bag. Her bombshell blonde lengths were raked back into a sleek, low-hanging ponytail secured at the nape of the neck. Meanwhile, when it came to her makeup, the California-bred beauty kept it simple. Well-groomed brows, a sweep of russet across the hollows of her cheeks and a few coats of mascara rendered her look complete.




Gigi Hadid turned heads in an eggshell blue dress that boasted billowing long sleeves and a ruffled hemline. (Photo: AFP)

The stunning red carpet appearance came just after the outspoken model took to social media to defend herself against online trolls who called one of her off-duty looks during a casual outing into question — a weather-appropriate black puffer jacket and leggings.

“You guys need to calm down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand — not dressing for your approval,” she wrote on Twitter. “Your unrealistic expectations and petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently,” she added. 

International stars dazzle fans at Riyadh Season concerts

RIYADH: As Riyadh Season progresses, the party does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. 

In a sold-out concert on Thursday evening, four acts took to the Mohammad Abdo stage to perform for Riyadh Season attendees: Saudi DJ Dish Dash, Egyptian singer Amr Diab, American rapper French Montana and Belgian DJ duo Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Opening the show was a local favorite, DJ Dish Dash, who warmed up the crowd with a riveting performance before the main acts. 

Kicking off with a remix of the Saudi national anthem, Dish Dash played for about an hour before French Montana took the stage.

Montana expressed how happy he was to be back in Saudi Arabia, sending love to all his fans. He also mentioned that it would officially be his birthday at midnight, prompting the crowd to start singing “happy birthday” to him as he appeared visibly touched.

Following Montana’s performance, Diab appeared to thunderous applause. Diab was succeeded by Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike, who performed well into the night, ending the show on a fantastic high note that left the entire crowd cheering.

The concert marked a triumphant return for both Diab and Montana, who also performed at the Asharqiah Music Festival in Dammam in March, as part of the Sharqiah Season celebrations. 

Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike, who were recently voted as the DJs in the world by DJ Mag, made their Saudi Arabian debut at the event.

Concertgoer Faizah Almutlaq could hardly contain her excitement as Diab took the stage, telling Arab News that she found herself unable to stop cheering the moment she saw him live for the first time.

“I cannot believe he was here! I saw all of the other Saudi Seasons come and go, and I was filled with envy when I saw Diab in Dammam, knowing that I could not attend his concert. And now, he came to my city, and I finally saw him. It is a dream come true,” she said.

Mohammad Alsadhan, a long-time fan of French Montana, was delighted to see the rapper in Saudi for the second time after seeing him at the Asharqiah Music Festival.

“Both concerts were great, but the Riyadh Season concert was just elevated,” he said.

 

 

