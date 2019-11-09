Gigi Hadid and Imaan Hammam stun at the Innovator Awards in New York

DUBAI: Models, actors and industry leaders across a range of fields descended upon the newly-reopened and renovated MoMa (Museum of Modern Art) in New York late last week for the Wall Street Journal’s annual Innovator Awards. Among the guests was Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, who for the occasion cut a sleek figure wearing an all-black Burberry ensemble, a sartorial nod to the brand’s Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, who took home the 2019 Fashion Innovator award.

She accessorized the look with a pair of feathered Valentino sandals and an embossed Burberry clutch. She elevated her trademark ringlets with a rim of black kohl, a luminous complexion and a swipe of sheer lip gloss.

Hammam, who was born to a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father, has been killing it on the red carpet in recent weeks. Her recent outing on Wednesday night comes after a string of show-stopping appearances, including at the 13th annual Golden Heart Awards where she demanded a double take in a plunging, black slip dress.







Imaan Hammam and Luna Bijl attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards. (Photo: AFP)



The 23-year-old stunner joined other attendees, including fellow models Martha Hunt, Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid, who were all outfitted in looks from the London-based heritage house.

Part-Palestinian Hadid turned heads in an eggshell blue dress that boasted billowing long sleeves and a ruffled hemline. She accessorized the ensemble with coordinating suede pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo and a beaded mini bag. Her bombshell blonde lengths were raked back into a sleek, low-hanging ponytail secured at the nape of the neck. Meanwhile, when it came to her makeup, the California-bred beauty kept it simple. Well-groomed brows, a sweep of russet across the hollows of her cheeks and a few coats of mascara rendered her look complete.







Gigi Hadid turned heads in an eggshell blue dress that boasted billowing long sleeves and a ruffled hemline. (Photo: AFP)



The stunning red carpet appearance came just after the outspoken model took to social media to defend herself against online trolls who called one of her off-duty looks during a casual outing into question — a weather-appropriate black puffer jacket and leggings.

“You guys need to calm down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand — not dressing for your approval,” she wrote on Twitter. “Your unrealistic expectations and petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently,” she added.