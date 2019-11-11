You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia grants premium residency to first group of applicants

Saudi Arabia grants premium residency to first group of applicants

The Premium Residency Center of Saudi Arabia has announced the granting of the first batch of applicants for premium residency in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 14 sec ago
(SPA)

Saudi Arabia grants premium residency to first group of applicants

  • First batch included number of residents inside the Kingdom
  • Center said that it has received thousands of applications through its electronic platform
Updated 14 sec ago
(SPA)

RIYADH: The Premium Residency Center of Saudi Arabia has announced the granting of the first batch of applicants for premium residency in the Kingdom as they met the system’s requirements.

The center said in a statement issued on Monday that the first batch of premium residency holders included a number of residents inside the Kingdom, and others from outside, as their applications have been studied and processed over the past months according to procedures.

The number of premium residency holders in this batch amounted to 73 people representing 19 nationalities, and their categories included investors, doctors and those willing to settle with their families, while processing is continuing for the rest of the applications.

The center said that it has received thousands of applications through its electronic platform from inside and outside the Kingdom during the past months, where specialized teams from the center are studying applications and communicating with applicants and ensuring the conformity and fulfillment of conditions as defined by the premium residency system.

Topics: Saudi Arabia residency Vision 2030 Eye on the Vision

Related

Pakistan
Saudi Arabia launches residency scheme for expatriates to boost investment, non-oil revenue
Saudi Arabia
More than 4.1 million held for residency, labor violations across Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco to buy $1bn of IPO shares as incentive to executives and employees

Updated 11 November 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi Aramco to buy $1bn of IPO shares as incentive to executives and employees

  • Aramco said it was also considering introducing an employee stock purchase plan once it becomes a public listed entity
Updated 11 November 2019
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco will make available $1 billion of shares for employees under a plan to incentivize executives and other staff members alongside the initial public offering (IPO) due to take place next month.

The plan — which was disclosed in the IPO prospectus published late on Saturday night — will involve Aramco buying the shares from the government and making them available for employees under special terms.

Details are still being worked through, but the prospectus talked of a “celebratory grant plan,” implying that at least some of the shares would be given free to some of Aramco’s 73,000 employees.

Such share schemes are not uncommon in privatizations. 

 

Contributions

The Aramco plan is designed to “provide additional incentives to employees whose contributions are essential to the growth and success of the company, to attract and retain qualified individuals and to further align the interests of such employees with shareholders of the company,” the prospectus said.

The scheme will be in three parts: A long-term incentive plan for executives, a similar plan for management levels, and an incentive scheme for other eligible employees, in addition to the “celebratory grant.”

Aramco said it was also considering introducing an employee stock purchase plan once it becomes a public listed entity.

Publication of the offer prospectus is expected to stimulate interest among Saudi nationals, eligible expats and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens for the IPO, expected to be the biggest share offering ever. Some 1 billion shares will be made available to private investors in the IPO, with as much as 2 percent being sold to global investors.

High net worth individuals interested in buying large chunks of shares may be included in the institutional offering if there is a lot of private investor demand.

The final proportion to be sold will be determined by the strength of global demand for the stock. There is also the possibility that the government could sell a big tranche of shares to a strategic foreign investor — like a big energy trade partner or a sovereign wealth fund.

The 658-page prospectus contains detailed financial and commercial information on Aramco and will be studied closely by investors interested in the shares.

 

Topics: Aramco IPO Saudi Aramco

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco IPO prospectus gives a snapshot of the most profitable company in history
Analysis
Business & Economy
The ‘Goldilocks’ level in the Aramco IPO — $8.75 a share
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco to offer 1 billion shares to private investors in world’s biggest IPO
Business & Economy
Saudis scramble to raise cash for Saudi Aramco share sale

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia grants premium residency to first group of applicants
Rogue ‘Bin Laden’ elephant caught in India after killing 5 people
Pakistan chief of spy agency visits Afghan official in Kabul
Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court - justice minister
UN: Top Iraqi Shiite cleric backs reforms to resolve unrest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.