$17 billion spent on private sector innovation in Saudi Arabia

Innovation is defined as a product, production process, or a new or improved method of organizing or marketing. (SPA)
Updated 13 November 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Spending on innovation in Saudi Arabia’s private sector totaled more than SR64 billion ($17.5 billion) in 2018, a wide-ranging government survey revealed.
The Institutional Innovation Survey 2018, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat) on Monday, also showed that spending on innovation reached 2.74 percent of the total expenditure in the private sector.
Results of the survey were published through GaStat’s website www.stats.gov.sa.
The survey also provides data on the size of innovation in enterprises and the local market, identifies the extent to which the market embraces new products, and provides data on the extent to which companies adopt new ideas and innovations.
Innovation is defined as a product, production process, or a new or improved method of organizing or marketing.
 

Wait is almost over for music fans eager to learn who will headline E-Prix concerts

RIYADH: The first of the major international music acts that will perform at the Diriyah E-Prix this month will be announced on Wednesday.

There were incredible scenes at the event last year when David Guetta, One Republic, the Black Eyed Peas, Amr Diab, Enrique Iglesias and Jason Derulo rocked the UNESCO World Heritage site. About 40,000 fans flocked to the Diriyah Circuit, on the outskirts of Riyadh, for the after-race concerts, the first unsegregated music events in Saudi Arabia

The stage is set for even bigger and better things this year, with the promise of another two nights of unmissable music on Nov. 22 and 23 as the E-Prix racing returns.

“If you were one of the 40,000 who were lucky enough to be part of that watershed moment (last year) for the Kingdom, believe me, you have not seen anything yet,” said Prince Abdul Aziz Al-Faisal Al-Saud, chairman of the General Sports Authority.

“Last year we told people before we announced (the acts) they should get their tickets early to avoid disappointment. Once we revealed who was coming, the tickets sold out incredibly quickly. This year will be the same but even bigger, so for music fans who want to enjoy the biggest concerts in Saudi Arabia, the smart move is to get your ticket now.”

The Diriyah E Prix kicks off the sixth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the world’s premier all-electric motorsport series, with a double header of races. It also marks the start of Diriyah Season, a month of sport, entertainment, art, cultural festivities, food and retail experiences. Tickets for the Diriyah E Prix, which include entry to the after-race concerts, are available at www.diriyahseason.sa.
 

