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UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi this summer

UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi this summer
UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on July 25, 2026. (Supplied)
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Updated 18 May 2026 11:44
Arab News
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UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi this summer

UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi this summer
  • The event will take place on July 25 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island
Updated 18 May 2026 11:44
Arab News
Follow

ABU DHABI: The world’s leading mixed martial arts organization, Ultimate Fighting Championship, has announced its return to the region alongside Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi will take place on Saturday, July 25 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Tickets will be on sale soon, with full fight card details revealed over the coming weeks.

The event continues a longstanding partnership between UFC and Abu Dhabi which dates back to 2010. In recent years, the emirate hosted global sporting phenomena Fight Island during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since cemented its place as one of the organization’s key destinations.

Last year, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder  in July packed out Etihad Arena for the middleweight clash, while UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane in October brought a clash of heavyweight contenders during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

Through its collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi, UFC continues to expand its network of government and private partnerships, bringing live events to communities worldwide, growing its fanbase and delivering economic and cultural impact.

Topics: UFC Abu Dhabi

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