MoU signed to raise efficiency at King Fahd Causeway

RIYADH: The National Program to Support the Management of Projects in Public Entities (Mashroat) and the King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to raise the efficiency of KFCA’s facility and asset management as well as its overall operation and maintenance practices as it embarks on ambitious plans to build a second causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Based on the joint agreement, Mashroat will support KFCA to introduce an advanced and effective corporate model in accordance with international best practices to enhance efficiency and transparency in its facility and asset management.
The MoU includes technical support to be provided by Mashroat to improve KFCA’s operation and maintenance portfolio. This will cover bridges, columns, administrative and investment buildings, backup power plants and water treatment plants at the new causeway.
Mashroat is the government arm enabling infrastructure projects. It provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operations and maintenance in order to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the national infrastructure, as well as ensuring the projects are in line with global best practices and meet the aspirations of Vision 2030.
The MoU with Mashroat reflects the importance of the causeway between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as a vital infrastructure link enhancing the economy and population movements in the region.
To cope with increasing demand, a parallel 25 km bridge with additional lanes for vehicles, trucks and two railway tracks is planned and KFCA has already signed contracts with a number of international companies to move into the transitional phase.
Director general of Mashroat Ahmed Al-Balawi said: “We are delighted to have signed an MoU with KFCA as they embark on construction plans for a second much-needed transport connection between the Kingdom and Bahrain. Our role will be to help them benefit from global standards and enhance the facility and asset management operation.
“Our partnerships represent positive progress toward achieving facility management at an international level and raising the overall efficiency and sustainability of major infrastructure projects.”
KFCA CEO Emad Almohaisen said: “We welcome this new partnership with Mashroat to ensure the highest international standards are met during construction. We will benefit from Mashroat’s experience in raising efficiency in facility and asset management and across our operation and maintenance portfolio.
“Mashroat will also help us standardize procedures and processes to enhance efficiency, effectiveness and governance in our corporate management, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans.”
The King Fahad Causeway has enjoyed a steady growth in passenger and cargo movement, with the annual increase in passenger numbers estimated at 7 percent over recent years, which has led to plans for a second transport link.
MoU signed to raise efficiency at King Fahd Causeway
MoU signed to raise efficiency at King Fahd Causeway
- The MoU with Mashroat reflects the importance of the causeway between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as a vital infrastructure link enhancing the economy and population movements in the region
RIYADH: The National Program to Support the Management of Projects in Public Entities (Mashroat) and the King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to raise the efficiency of KFCA’s facility and asset management as well as its overall operation and maintenance practices as it embarks on ambitious plans to build a second causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.