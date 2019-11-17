You are here

MoU signed to raise efficiency at King Fahd Causeway

The King Fahad Causeway has enjoyed a steady growth in passenger and cargo movement, with the annual increase in passenger numbers estimated at 7 percent over recent years. (SPA)
date 2019-11-17

MoU signed to raise efficiency at King Fahd Causeway

  • The MoU with Mashroat reflects the importance of the causeway between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as a vital infrastructure link enhancing the economy and population movements in the region
RIYADH: The National Program to Support the Management of Projects in Public Entities (Mashroat) and the King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to raise the efficiency of KFCA’s facility and asset management as well as its overall operation and maintenance practices as it embarks on ambitious plans to build a second causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Based on the joint agreement, Mashroat will support KFCA to introduce an advanced and effective corporate model in accordance with international best practices to enhance efficiency and transparency in its facility and asset management.
The MoU includes technical support to be provided by Mashroat to improve KFCA’s operation and maintenance portfolio. This will cover bridges, columns, administrative and investment buildings, backup power plants and water treatment plants at the new causeway.
Mashroat is the government arm enabling infrastructure projects. It provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operations and maintenance in order to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the national infrastructure, as well as ensuring the projects are in line with global best practices and meet the aspirations of Vision 2030. 
The MoU with Mashroat reflects the importance of the causeway between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as a vital infrastructure link enhancing the economy and population movements in the region.
To cope with increasing demand, a parallel 25 km bridge with additional lanes for vehicles, trucks and two railway tracks is planned and KFCA has already signed contracts with a number of international companies to move into the transitional phase.
Director general of Mashroat Ahmed Al-Balawi said: “We are delighted to have signed an MoU with KFCA as they embark on construction plans for a second much-needed transport connection between the Kingdom and Bahrain. Our role will be to help them benefit from global standards and enhance the facility and asset management operation.
“Our partnerships represent positive progress toward achieving facility management at an international level and raising the overall efficiency and sustainability of major infrastructure projects.”
KFCA CEO Emad Almohaisen said: “We welcome this new partnership with Mashroat to ensure the highest international standards are met during construction. We will benefit from Mashroat’s experience in raising efficiency in facility and asset management and across our operation and maintenance portfolio.
“Mashroat will also help us standardize procedures and processes to enhance efficiency, effectiveness and governance in our corporate management, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans.”
The King Fahad Causeway has enjoyed a steady growth in passenger and cargo movement, with the annual increase in passenger numbers estimated at 7 percent over recent years, which has led to plans for a second transport link.

Topics: King Fahd Causeway Bridge SAUDI ARABIA AND BAHRAIN Vision2030

Lebanese designer celebrates Saudi Arabia’s hidden treasure through art

Miriam El-Moula says she feels like she was born with art in her DNA.
Updated 18 November 2019
NOOR NUGALI

Lebanese designer celebrates Saudi Arabia's hidden treasure through art

  • Miriam El-Moula marks Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage through sustainable artworks
Updated 18 November 2019
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Defectless, a six-month-old lifestyle brand, is inspired by revealing hidden beauty. It started by highlighting the diversity of Saudi Arabia’s landscape. Unlocking the once-hidden treasures and memorializing them into contemporary and sustainable art pieces.
“I want to create pieces that are not only aesthetically beautiful, but that tell stories of people and places and inspire human progress,” 24-year-old artist Miraim El-Moula told Arab News.
“That is why I am so inspired by what’s happening in Saudi Arabia and the emergence of these new destinations. These destinations were hidden from the world. Now they are shocking the consciousness of many artists, me included, with the beauty of their nature, heritage, and people. They are worth being celebrated.”
Her designs are from four different regions in Saudi Arabia: Asir, AlUla, the Red Sea, and Riyadh. “That’s what I want to show people, that Saudi is not just a desert country. It is much more,” she said.
Hand sculpted from pure marble El-Moula’s latest creation is the Guardian of AlUla. “To me, the elephant rock is a natural wonder that stood the test of time. It is proof that nature is the ultimate artist.”

I love touching material and matching colors. Creating a new piece of art brings me internal happiness.

Miriam El-Moula

Inspired by the people of Asir and the community of the southern city, she recreated Asir Fortress in a contemporary handcrafted way. “I was inspired: On the one hand, the fortress represents the warriors who dedicated their lives to protect their lands, and on the other, Al-Qat pattern, engraved on it, represents the woman of Asir who enriched this community with their vibrant, colorful art.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Miriam El-Moula’s designs are from four different regions in Saudi Arabia: Asir, AlUla, the Red Sea, and Riyadh.

• Inspired by the people of Asir and the community of the southern city, she recreated Asir Fortress in a contemporary handcrafted way.

• She uses sustainable materials, such as concrete, to replicate the age-old corals. The center is covered with gold making it a beautiful centerpiece.

• A marble tray made out of gold bowls that represent the historic Diriyah buildings — home to the leaders of Saudi Arabia — when conjoined is a representation of the UNESCO heritage site.

“Red Sea Siglia” was created by her inspiration from the marine treasures of the Red Sea. “These coral reefs are 6,000 years old and irreplaceable. They are a gift to mankind that must be celebrated and protected.”
She uses sustainable materials, such as concrete, to replicate the age-old corals. The center is covered with gold making it a beautiful centerpiece.
A marble tray made out of gold bowls that represent the historic Diriyah buildings — home to the leaders of Saudi Arabia — when conjoined is a representation of the UNESCO heritage site.
El-Moula knew from the beginning she wanted to be a designer. As a schoolgirl, she was infatuated with art class and even skipped other classes in school in order to develop her beloved passion.
“I feel like I was born with art in my DNA,” she said. “I love to look at spaces and always have an opinion on how they can look better. I love touching material and matching colors. Creating a new piece of art brings me internal happiness.”
Her first art display will be at Winter of Tantoura in AlUla.

Topics: Miraim El-Moula anime UNESCO AlUlam

