You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s Guards give ominous warning to protesters of 'decisive' action if unrest continues

Opinion

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

Information a key weapon as Iran clamps down on protests

Read article

Iran’s Guards give ominous warning to protesters of 'decisive' action if unrest continues

An Iranian man checks a scorched gas station that was set ablaze by protesters during a demonstration against a rise in gasoline prices in Eslamshahr, near the Iranian capital of Tehran, on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s Guards give ominous warning to protesters of 'decisive' action if unrest continues

  • The comments raise fears that a harsh security crackdown could be on the cards
  • Protests have spread across the Islamic Republic since Friday
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards warned anti-government protesters of “decisive” action if unrest over gasoline price hikes do not cease, state media said, in a hint that a harsh security crackdown could be on the cards.
The protests have spread across the Islamic Republic since Friday, turning political with demonstrators demanding that top clerical leaders step down. At least 100 banks and dozens of buildings and cars have been torched, state media reported.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The scale of the unrest triggered by announcements of fuel rationing and price rises of at least 50 percent remains unclear as authorities have curbed Internet access to stop the use of social media to organize rallies and disseminate videos.
But it appears to be the most serious unrest since late 2017 when 22 people were reported to have killed in dozens of cities and towns in protests over poor living standards, with some calling on top figures in the Shiite Muslim elite to resign.
President Hassan Rouhani’s government said the gasoline price rises were intended to raise around $2.55 billion a year for extra subsidies to 18 million families — or roughly 60 million Iranians on low incomes.
But many ordinary Iranians angry and in despair over reimposed US sanctions that have helped undermine the government’s promises of more jobs and investment, and authorities are anxious to end the unrest.
“If necessary we will take decisive and revolutionary action against any continued moves to disturb the people’s peace and security,” the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s heavily armed main security force, said in a statement carried by state media.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday blamed the turmoil on Iran’s opponents and foreign foes, denouncing protesters who attacked public property as “thugs” and “hooligans.”
Some Iranians managed to post social media videos that showed police firing tear gas to disperse protesters. The images could not be verified by Reuters. Authorities said one policeman and a civilian had been killed and 1,000 “rioters” arrested.
“Rioters used knives and guns...A number of security agents and policemen were killed or taken hostage,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a televised news conference.
The struggle of ordinary Iranians to make ends meet became even harder last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted under the accord.
Frustration has grown over a sharp devaluation of Iran’s rial currency as well as spikes in the prices of bread, rice and other staples since Washington began to apply “maximum pressure” on Iran to make tougher nuclear and security concessions.
Many in oil-producing Iran see cheap gasoline as a fundamental right and the price hike sparked worries about a further squeeze on living costs, despite state assurances that the revenue raised would be put to assisting needy families.

Topics: Iran Iran protests

Related

Yemeni government back in Aden under deal with separatists

Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
AP

Yemeni government back in Aden under deal with separatists

  • Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed landed in Aden, fulfilling a key point in the power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia
  • Saeed was accompanied by five key ministers from President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
AP

ADEN: Yemen’s internationally recognized government returned to the war-torn country on Monday for the first time since it was forced out by southern separatists during clashes last summer.
Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed landed in Aden, fulfilling a key point in the power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia that ended months of infighting with separatists in Yemen’s south.
“The government’s priorities in the next stage are to normalize the situation in Aden first and then consolidate state institutions on the ground ... as a guarantor of stability,” Saeed told The Associated Press when he disembarked onto the tarmac.
He described the government’s return as “foundational for the improvement of civic services,” but added that “security challenges cannot be overlooked, especially at this stage.”
Saeed, accompanied by five key ministers from President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government, was received by local officials and Saudi forces at the air base.
“Today we are uniting our efforts to defeat the Iranian project in Yemen and restore the state,” the government said in a statement.
In August, the separatists, overran Aden and drove out forces loyal to President Hadi, who has been based in Saudi Arabia since 2015.
The outbreak of violence between nominal partners in the coalition fighting against Iran-allied Houthi rebels added a new twist to the country’s complex civil war.
The power-sharing deal, signed earlier this month in Riyadh, calls for both sides to pull their forces out of Aden. That leaves the city under the coalition’s control, with only a presidential guard for Hadi’s protection if the exiled president were to return.
The agreement also asks that the separatists break up their militias and integrate them into Hadi’s forces.
“The plan for incorporating the security services needs to be clear and transparent,” Saeed told The Associated Press. “We have the support of the Saudis and the coalition leaders, factors that will help to implement the agreement through promising steps on the ground.”
The conflict in the Arab’s world’s poorest country started in 2014, when the Houthi rebels captured the capital, Sanaa, along with much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led alliance intervened in 2015 to drive out the Houthis and restore Hadi’s government.

Topics: Yemen riyadh agreement Southern Transitional Council Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi

Related

Middle-East
Yemeni president directs state agencies to implement Riyadh agreement
Middle-East
Yemen president Hadi meets separatists chief in Riyadh

Latest updates

Yemeni government back in Aden under deal with separatists
Libyan officials: Airstrike kills 7 workers in Tripoli
Trump suggests he may give written testimony in House probe
Iran’s Guards give ominous warning to protesters of 'decisive' action if unrest continues
Iran spy agency leaks reveal Tehran's 'vast' sway in Iraq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.