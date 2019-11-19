You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim groups to challenge verdict by India’s top court on Ayodhya land

Muslim groups to challenge verdict by India’s top court on Ayodhya land

In this Oct. 29, 1990, file photo, Indian security officer guards the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, closing off the disputed site claimed by Muslims and Hindus. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Muslim groups to challenge verdict by India’s top court on Ayodhya land

  • They insist that the space assigned for the mosque cannot be given to anyone else under Islamic law
Updated 17 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: More than a week after the Supreme Court issued its verdict awarding a disputed religious site to Hindus in the northeastern city of Ayodhya, two prominent Muslim bodies on Sunday decided to challenge the decision.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), a leading organization of Muslim scholars, held a joint meeting in Lucknow, the capital of the eastern state of Uttar Pradesh, where they contested the judges’ verdict on Nov. 9 paving way for the construction of a temple on the 2.77 acres of disputed land which both Hindus and Muslims claim belongs to them.
“The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Islamic laws it cannot be given to anybody,” AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told reporters on Sunday.
The court had ruled that the disputed land would go to a government appointed trust and a temple would be built there.
He awarded five acres of land to Muslims at an alternative site for a mosque.
A 16th century mosque known as the Babri Mosque existed at the disputed site. In the 1980s, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reignited a campaign to build a temple on the site, claiming that it was the birthplace of their supreme deity Ram and that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babar in 1528 after the demolition of the temple.
The political mobilization led to the demolition of the mosque in 1992.
In its verdict, however, the court said that there was no evidence that a mosque was built by destroying a temple. It also condemned the placing of Hindu idols inside the mosque in 1949 and the destruction of the Islamic structure in 1992.
Jilani added: “It was a fight for the title and not for an ordinary piece of land. It’s our constitutional right to save our religious place.”

The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Islamic laws it cannot be given to anybody.

Zafaryab Jilani, Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board

“We feel the restitution by granting five acres of land, where fundamental values have been damaged to the extent of causing national shame, will not heal the wounds caused. Hence we decline to accept the said five acres of land.
Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said that “the court’s verdict is beyond understanding.”
However, Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a BJP affiliated trust that has been leading a campaign for building a temple, called the decision of the Muslim organizations a delaying tactic.
“We have made all preparations for construction of the Ram temple. The decision to file a petition is a ploy to further delay construction of the temple,” he said.
The BJP parliamentarian and president of the Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari called the review petition an attempt by Muslim groups to be in the limelight.
“They never fought for rebuilding the mosque, they fought for ulterior motives, for reaping political benefits. Now that the issue has been resolved they have nothing to be in the limelight for, their only motive is to spread hate in the country and therefore there is no need to pay any attention to them,” said Tiwari to reporters on Monday.
Hyderabad-based political analyst Prof. Afroz Alam, of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, says that “when the outcome of the review petition is almost certain it’s in the larger interest not to prolong the matter.”
Historically, politically and even legally, when faith is in conflict with law, “absolute fairness” in judgments is an impossibility. Undoubtedly, in Ayodhya case, Supreme Court gave the edge to faith over law. Undoubtedly, the Muslim community is at pain, Alam said. “Most of them accepted the judgment for the sake of peace only.”
He added that “the majoritarianism is now the norm of Indian democracy and the verdict has cast great doubt on the independent credibility of the judiciary.”

Topics: India Ayodhya demolition of Babri Mosque

Related

World
Hundreds arrested on eve of verdict on holy site in India’s Ayodhya

Rajapaksa: ‘I will ensure Sri Lanka remains neutral in global arena’

Sri Lanka’s President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives to take oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony at the Ruwanwelisaya temple in Anuradhapura. (AFP)
Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Rajapaksa: ‘I will ensure Sri Lanka remains neutral in global arena’

  • Thanking the citizens who voted for his victory, the president also welcomed all communities in the country to join him to work for  the prosperity of the nation
Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will remain neutral in the global arena and will not intervene in any conflicts, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka, said in his maiden speech on Monday.
He was addressing the nation after being sworn in by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya in the sacred city of Anuradhapura.
Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne read out the proclamation declaring Rajapaksa as the new president at a ceremony which was attended by members of all faiths at the foot of the Ruwanweli Seya in Anuradhapura.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, members of the tri-forces, diplomats from Palestine, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US including, Western Province Governor A. J. M. Muzammil, were also present on this occasion.
Rajapaksa, who represents the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna achieved a thumping majority of 1.3 million votes against his nearest competitor, Sajith Premadasa, at the presidential polls on Saturday.
Promising to abide by the constitution of the country and not to support or encourage the creation of another state in or outside Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa said that his country will remain neutral in its foreign relations and stay out of any conflicts among the world powers.
“We will have our fullest commitment to achieve the sustainable development goals of the UN,” the new president said, urging other nations to respect the sovereignty of Sri Lanka.
Thanking the citizens who voted for his victory, the president also welcomed all communities in the country to join him to work for  the prosperity of the nation.
He also appreciated the gesture of all citizens who displayed their sense of civic responsibility by exercising their franchise at the polls.
He also pledged to lead the country via the Buddhist philosophy, which advocates principles of equality and justice.
While providing state sponsorship to safeguard the traditional heritage of the nation, he said he will take measures to protect the rights of the civilians to live in peace and harmony.
Stressing that he would give utmost priority to national security, the new president said that a more effective mechanism will be worked out to safeguard the homeland.
“The time has come to work as one force to build the nation and a people-centered government is imperative to achieve such a goal,” he said.
“The government should always set an example to society. Professionalism and efficiency should be the cornerstone of the government administration. Meritocracy and technocracy should be promoted at all times, corruption will be never tolerated under my administration.” Rajapaksa said he has plans to form a new government soon to forward his policies.
He said it is his responsibility to serve every community in his country: “No challenge is impossible, if we work together for a united Sri Lanka.”
Muzammil told Arab News that the people have made the right choice in electing Rajapaksa, recognizing his proven record of service as defense secretary.
The EU election observation mission has concluded that the election was largely free of violence and technically well-managed, but that unregulated campaign spending, abuse of state resources and media bias affected the level playing field. The US Embassy in Colombo commended the country on having a peaceful election.
It stated that Sri Lanka has continued to show the strength and resilience of its republic with a free, fair and transparent presidential election befitting Asia’s oldest democracy.
The statement further read that they look forward to working with Rajapaksa in supporting Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and in fostering an Indo-Pacific region where all countries can prosper.

Topics: SRILANKA Colombo

Related

Special
World
Rajapaksa wins Sri Lanka presidency by big margin

Latest updates

Muslim groups to challenge verdict by India’s top court on Ayodhya land
Rajapaksa: ‘I will ensure Sri Lanka remains neutral in global arena’
Dania Akeel to become the first Saudi female rider holding FIA license
Saudi Arabia jumps up global talent league
Dubai Airshow: Airbus nails $30bn of new plane orders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.