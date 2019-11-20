You are here

Billionaire Thai opposition frontman to learn fate with court ruling

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been a fierce critic of the army’s role in Thailand’s turbulent politics, which has seen at least 12 coups since 1932. (AFP)
AFP

  • Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been a fierce critic of the army’s role in Thailand’s turbulent politics, which has seen at least 12 coups since 1932
  • His success at the ballot box has shaken up the arch-royalist power structure
AFP

BANGKOK: The billionaire frontman of Thailand’s anti-military parliamentary bloc is set to hear a controversial ruling Wednesday that could see him banned from politics and jailed for up to 10 years.
The leader of the upstart Future Forward party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 40, has been a fierce critic of the army’s role in Thailand’s turbulent politics, which has seen at least 12 coups since 1932.
His success at the ballot box has shaken up the arch-royalist power structure after millions of youthful supporters helped Future Forward become the third-largest party in March elections ending five years of outright junta rule.
The party’s popularity also earned the charismatic leader a spot in Time’s 100 Next list released earlier this month.
But he has been suspended from attending parliament since the Election Commission accused him of breaking polling laws by holding media shares.
Thailand’s Constitutional Court is set to rule on the case at 0700 GMT.
Thanathorn says the legal challenge is intended to hobble the party, which has called for an end to military conscription and a slash in defense spending.
The court disbanded a different anti-military opposition party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra right before the March vote.
Thanathorn has repeatedly insisted the 675,000 shares he held in V-Luck Media were sold to his mother on January 8 — weeks before he registered to run as a candidate.
But he said last week that regardless of the decision the reformist Future Forward is much stronger than it was a year ago.
“It is not about me; it is about other dreams,” he said, adding that whatever ruling is handed down he will not step away from politics.
His rival is Thai premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a general who led the coup in 2014 and was voted in as civilian premier with the help of junta-appointed senators.
Future Forward has also come under fire for being a rare voice of criticism against Thailand’s royalist establishment.
The monarchy, one of the world’s richest and headed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is at the apex of Thai power.
Last month, 70 Future Forward MPs voted against a royal decree transferring two key army units to the direct control of the king — an unprecedented political objection to a royal command.
The decree still passed parliament with an overwhelming majority.

Topics: Thailand politics

3 Taliban militants freed in exchange for 2 Westerners

Timothy Weeks (L) and American Kevin King.
Updated 20 November 2019
Sayed Salahuddin and Tahir Khan

3 Taliban militants freed in exchange for 2 Westerners

  • Prisoner swap that included brother of Siraj-ud-Din Haqqani raises hope for talks
Updated 20 November 2019
Sayed Salahuddin and Tahir Khan

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday released two foreign hostages held since 2016 in a prisoner swap for three jailed Taliban militants. American Kevin King, 63, and Australian Timothy Weeks, 50, were released three years after being kidnapped outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul where they worked as professors.
The swap included Anas Haqqani, brother of Taliban deputy chief Siraj-ud-Din Haqqani. The militant was flown out of Kabul on Monday to Qatar, where the Taliban has its political office.
A Taliban source said that Nabi Omari, a Taliban negotiator in Qatar, confirmed the arrival of the three militants to close friends on Monday night.
“The guests have arrived. I saw them and sat with them. Congratulations to you and all Muslims,” Omari told Taliban leaders in an audio message.
The two other Taliban figures to be released are Mali Khan, who was captured by foreign forces in 2001, and Hafiz Rashid — Omari’s brother — who was arrested by US intelligence agents at Bahrain airport in 2014. Neither the Taliban representatives nor Afghan officials were available for comment.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Tuesday welcomed the release of the two hostages, saying the move might lead to renewed peace talks between the US and the insurgent group.
“Pakistan welcomes release of Profs Kevin King and Timothy Weeks in Afghanistan. We appreciate steps taken by all involved to make it possible,” Khan tweeted on Tuesday.
The international community is “working to bring peace and end the suffering of the Afghan people, Pakistan has fully supported and facilitated this release,” he said.
The high-profile prisoner swap could lead to a resumption of stalled peace talks between the Taliban and the US, experts say.
It follows US President Donald Trump calling off the talks in September after a Taliban bomber killed a US soldier and 10 other people in Kabul.
Zabi Pakteen, an analyst, said that Washington is keen to resume peace talks with the Taliban in order to pave way for a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years of war — the longest in US history.

HIGHLIGHT

American Kevin King, 63, and Australian Timothy Weeks, 50, were released three years after being kidnapped outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul where they worked as professors.

“The Taliban believe they are in a better position. Both sides are jockeying for influence and a show of strength,” he told Arab News.
Last week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced his intention to release the three insurgents, who are accused of a string of high-profile attacks on government and foreign targets. Both hostages have had critical health issues for months, according to Ghani and Taliban sources.
The prisoner exchange follows Ghani’s talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Monday night.
Both sides agreed that a cease-fire and a reduction in violence “was a necessary precondition for kick-starting the intra-Afghan negotiations.”
NATO’s civil chief for Afghanistan, Nick Kay, hailed the release of the Taliban hostages, saying it was a step in the right direction.
“The decision to release conditionally three prisoners is a bold confidence-building step on the path to peace. Taliban should reciprocate and also reduce violence,” he said in a tweet.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan

Related

