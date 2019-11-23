You are here

Ex-Trump ally Bolton says Twitter account ‘liberated’ from White House control

Former national security adviser John Bolton believes the White House had blocked his access to his Twitter account probably “out of fear of what I may say" in the House impeachment inquiry on President's Trump's Ukraine scandal. (AP file photo)
Updated 23 November 2019
Reuters

  • Bolton was required to relinquish control of his private Twitter account when he became national security adviser in March 2018
  • He resigned as security adviser on Sept. 10 amid reported policy disagreements with Trump on various issues
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Twitter Inc. had returned control of his personal account to him after it had been taken over by the White House.
“We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Adviser,” Bolton told his more than 790,000 followers in his first tweets since resigning in September.
“In full disclosure, the @WhiteHouse never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to @twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account,” he wrote.
Bolton did not explain how the White House had blocked his access to the account, but asked in the post if it had been done “out of fear of what I may say?“
Later on Friday, Bolton told reporters at the Union Station in Washington: “We have regained control of the Twitter account. Twitter detached the White House.”
A senior administration official told Reuters the White House did not block Bolton from the account “and wouldn’t have the technical means to do so.”
Twitter declined to comment.
Bolton’s return to the platform comes at a sensitive time for the Republican administration. Bolton is among various US officials described as being alarmed at Trump’s controversial use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy, which is under intense scrutiny in a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.
Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill recalled in her testimony at public impeachment hearings on Thursday that Bolton had called Giuliani “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”
Asked if he was prepared to testify at the impeachment hearings, Bolton said: “I have no comment.”
Like other White House officials, Bolton was required to relinquish control of his private Twitter account, including the password, to the White House when he became national security adviser in March 2018, said two people familiar with the matter. Both spoke on condition of anonymity.
One of the people, who is close to Bolton, said that several days after Bolton resigned on Sept. 10, the White House was asked to return control of the account.
When no action was taken, according to this person, the request was elevated to John Eisenberg, the top National Security Council lawyer, who responded that the issue was being worked on.
Eventually, with the White House continuing to take no action, Twitter was asked to recover control of the account for Bolton and it did so earlier this week, the person said.
The National Security Council did not immediately reply to a request for Eisenberg to comment.

 

 

Japan, South Korea to discuss wartime labor issue

Updated 40 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

NAGOYA: Japan’s foreign minister said he plans to discuss the contentious issue of wartime laborers on the Korean peninsula at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart on Saturday, a day after Seoul retained an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.
The comments from Toshimitsu Motegi are the latest indication the two US allies are moving to improve ties, which have been at their worst in half a century over the issue of forced labor on the Korean peninsula during World War Two.
“I aim to hold a candid exchange of views on the matter of laborers from the Korean peninsula, which is the core problem, and other bilateral issues,” Motegi told a news conference concluding the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the central city of Nagoya.
South Korea made a last-minute decision on Friday to stick with its critical intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, a dramatic reversal after months of frigid relations complicated by their painful history.
The decision was welcomed by Washington. The United States has pressured its two allies to set aside their feud and maintain the General Security of Military Information Agreement, seen as linchpin of trilateral security cooperation.

