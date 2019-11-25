You are here

  Australia investigates China plot to plant spy in Parliament

Australia investigates China plot to plant spy in Parliament

The Nine Network on Sunday aired explosive accusations that suspected Chinese operatives had offered Melbourne luxury car dealer Bo “Nick” Zhao $679,000 to run as a candidate for a parliamentary seat in Melbourne. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Australian network suspects Chinese operatives offered Melbourne luxury car dealer money to run as a candidate
  • The man was found dead in a Melbourne hotel room
PERTH: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday that allegations of a Chinese plot to plant an agent into Australia’s Parliament are “deeply disturbing and troubling.”
The Nine Network on Sunday aired explosive accusations that suspected Chinese operatives had offered Melbourne luxury car dealer Bo “Nick” Zhao $679,000 to run as a candidate for a parliamentary seat in Melbourne.
The 32-year-old was found dead in a Melbourne hotel room in March after reportedly approaching ASIO, Australia’s counterespionage agency. Police have been unable to determine how he died.
“The government has never been more determined to keep Australians free and safe from foreign interference,” Morrison told reporters. “I would caution anyone leaping to any conclusions about these matters.”
ASIO director-general of security Mike Burgess said late Sunday that the allegations are serious.
“Hostile foreign intelligence activity continues to pose a real threat to our nation and its security,” he said. “ASIO will continue to confront and counter foreign interference and espionage in Australia.”
Parliamentary intelligence committee chief Rep. Andrew Hastie called for an investigation into Zhao’s death.
“This isn’t just cash in a bag, given for favors. This is a state-sponsored attempt to infiltrate our Parliament using an Australian citizen and basically run them as an agent of foreign influence in our democratic system,” he told the Nine Network.
Earlier this month, Hastie said he and fellow Liberal Party member Sen. James Paterson had been barred entry to China for a study trip because of their criticism of the Chinese government.
The latest revelations are set to test already frosty relations between Australia and China.
They come days after a self-confessed spy seeking asylum in Australia reportedly gave ASIO inside intelligence on how Beijing conducts its interference operations abroad and revealed the identities of China’s senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong.
Wang “William” Liqiang provided detailed accusations of China infiltrating and disrupting democratic systems in Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He would be the first Chinese intelligence operative to blow his cover.
China attempted to discredit Wang, saying Sunday that he is a convicted fraudster wanted by Shanghai police.
“He’s in Australia. And we have the rule of law in Australia,” Morrison said of Wang, who is living in Sydney with his wife and infant son on a tourist visa. “And as a result then you can expect the same protections to apply to anyone who is living in our country, whether on a visa or any other arrangement.”
The Australian government has been trying to neutralize China’s influence by banning foreign political donations and all covert foreign interference in domestic politics.
Resource-rich Australia relies on China for one-third of its export earnings.

US Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump

Reuters

US Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump

  • The fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer last week suggested a possible split with US President Donald Trump
  • Trump publicly opposed taking away Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher’s Trident pin and had intervened in the case to restore his rank
WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navy’s top civilian on Sunday over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL who was convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq and later won the support of President Donald Trump.
Esper also determined that the sailor in question, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, should be allowed to retain his Trident pin designating him as a SEAL — effectively ending the Navy’s efforts to carry out a peer review that could have ousted him from the elite force.
Trump, who publicly opposed taking away Gallagher’s Trident pin and had intervened in the case to restore his rank, cheered the moves.
“Eddie will retire peacefully with all of the honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin,” Trump said on Twitter.
The fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer last week suggested a possible split with Trump by telling Reuters that Gallagher should still face a peer review board.
The SEAL was acquitted by a military jury in July of murdering a captured and wounded Islamic State fighter in Iraq by stabbing him in the neck, but it convicted him of illegally posing with the detainee’s corpse. That had led to his rank being reduced.
The White House said in November that Trump had restored Gallagher’s rank and had pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan. Critics had said such actions would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.
In a letter published in media reports, Spencer took parting shots at Trump and defended the need to preserve “good order and discipline throughout the ranks” — something Navy officials had believed the peer review board would help ensure.
“The rule of law is what sets us apart from our adversaries,” Spencer wrote, according to the reports.
“Unfortunately, it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me.”
The Pentagon declined to immediately provide a copy of Spencer’s letter.
However, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman offered a different version of events leading up to Spencer’s dismissal, saying Spencer also had a private line of communications with the White House.
“Secretary Spencer had previously and privately proposed to the White House — contrary to Spencer’s public position — to restore Gallagher’s rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin,” Hoffman said.
Spencer never informed Esper of his private proposal, Hoffman said.
Esper decided to ask for Spencer’s resignation after “losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House,” Hoffman said.
Esper had favored letting the review process “play itself out objectively and deliberately, in fairness to all parties,” Hoffman said. But that now appeared impossible.
“At this point, given the events of the last few days, Secretary Esper has directed that Gallagher retain his Trident pin,” Hoffman said.
Trump said he would nominate the US envoy to Norway, Ken Braithwaite, to replace Spencer as Navy Secretary.
In an appearance on Fox News Channel on Sunday, Gallagher indicated that he hoped to retire next Saturday, “without the board” convening to decide whether he could continue to be a SEAL, considered among the most elite of US fighting forces.

