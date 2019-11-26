You are here

  • Home
  • Strong quake hits Albania; at least 2 dead, 150 injured

Strong quake hits Albania; at least 2 dead, 150 injured

People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

Strong quake hits Albania; at least 2 dead, 150 injured

  • US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.4 in magnitude
  • People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

TIRANA, Albania: A strong earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, killing at least six people, injuring 300 and collapsing buildings.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.4 quake, which struck just before 4 a.m. local time, had an epicenter 30 kilometers northwest of the capital, Tirana, at a depth of 20 kilometers. Scores of aftershocks included three with preliminary magnitudes of between 5.1 and 5.4.
The quake collapsed at least three apartment buildings while people slept, and rescue crews were working to free people believed trapped in the rubble. There was no indication as to how many people might still be buried in the rubble.
Albanian President Ilir Meta said the situation in the town of Thumane, closest to the epicenter, was “very dramatic.”
“All efforts are being made to take the people out of the ruins,” he said, and called on the Cabinet to request international assistance.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said neighboring Kosovo was sending an emergency team to help with rescue efforts.
The bodies of three people were removed from a collapsed building in the coastal city of Durres, 33 kilometers west of the capital Tirana, the Defense Ministry said. Another two people were found dead and removed from the rubble of a building in Thumane, while one person died after jumping from his home to escape shaking from the quake in Kurbin, 50 kilometers north of the capital.
Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said some 300 injured people were treated in Durres, Tirana and Thumane.
All government agencies are on alert and “intensively working to save lives at the fatal spots in Durres and Thumane,” Rama said.
“It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calm, stay alongside each other to cope with this shock,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.
Authorities reported scores of aftershocks and called on people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes and avoid driving in the affected areas to allow emergency vehicles free access. Many reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls.
At least three apartment buildings and the power distribution station were damaged in Thumane.
An earthquake in September in roughly the same area damaged hundreds of homes.

Topics: Albania earthquake

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Japan drill deep in bid to predict earthquakes
World
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake felt in southern France

Two French citizens killed in Haiti: Foreign Ministry

Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Two French citizens killed in Haiti: Foreign Ministry

  • The French embassy in Haiti was seeking more information from local authorities
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
PARIS: Two French citizens have been killed in an attack in Haiti, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, without giving further details.

The French embassy in Haiti was seeking more information from local authorities, the ministry said.

French media reported that the couple had been shot dead at the weekend in Port-Au-Prince, after flying there to adopt a child.

Latest updates

Turkey orders 168 detained over suspected links to wanted cleric
Two French citizens killed in Haiti: Foreign Ministry
Travis Scott cancelled, Future and Gucci Mane to headline Yasalam After-Race Concert on Friday
Deadline approaches for Britons to register to vote in upcoming election
Strong quake hits Albania; at least 2 dead, 150 injured

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.