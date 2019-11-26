You are here

  Scholarship targeting global singers, including Saudis, launched by Community Jameel

Scholarship targeting global singers, including Saudis, launched by Community Jameel

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Community Jameel launch a new scholarship. AFP
Scholarship targeting global singers, including Saudis, launched by Community Jameel

  • The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Saudi Arabia-based Community Jameel have partnered up to launch a new scholarship
  • The scholarship targets singers seeking to study at the Royal College of Music in London, including budding Saudi talents
DUBAI: The Andrea Bocelli Foundation (AFB) and Saudi Arabia-based organization Community Jameel have partnered up to launch a new scholarship targeting singers seeking to study at the Royal College of Music (RCM) in London, including budding Saudi talents.

Open to students from around the world, including Saudi Arabia, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship supports students who study full-time at the RCM and will be awarded on merit at audition and need.

The ABF supports students who study full-time at the London musical institute. It was founded by the world-famous tenor in 2011 to empower people and communities affected by poverty, illiteracy and social exclusion.

Meanwhile, Community Jameel is an organization that focuses on creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation and youth that was founded by Saudi business leader Mohammed Jameel. Last year, during Bocelli’s performance at the Winter in Tantora festival in AlUla, the singer shared on-stage how Jameel had inspired him to pursue philanthropy and launch the scholarship.  

“Community Jameel is committed to supporting access to education for young Saudis, in line with Vision 2030,”  Fady Jameel, the international president of Community Jameel, said to Arab News.

“Whether through this new scholarship, or Art Jameel's traditional arts programme in Jeddah, or with King Abdulaziz University joining the MIT Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab, we are working to ensure Saudi students and creative talents have the best opportunity to thrive.”

Echoing on his statement, RCM Director Professor Colin Lawson thanked the ABF and Community Jameel, stating that “philanthropic partnerships such as this is vital to the vision.”

In recent months, and in line with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has taken steps to bolster the nation’s musical creatives. Last January, Egyptian violinist Mahmoud Sorour launched a musical institute in Riyadh, with support and sponsorship from the Kingdom’s government, that focuses in providing violin classes and houses a recording studio available for artists and students alike to record their music.

At the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sorour plans to train 50 Saudi violinists who will go on to perform at a new opera house in Jeddah, due to be completed by 2022.

Cyrine Abdel Nour stars in first-ever Shahid Originals show, ‘ElDiva’

Cyrine Abdel Nour will be starring in a new drama series entitled 'ElDiva'. AFP
Cyrine Abdel Nour stars in first-ever Shahid Originals show, ‘ElDiva’

  • Lebanese star Cyrine Abdel Nour will join the cast of new drama series 'ElDiva'
  • The series is the first-ever original production of MBC Group’s Shahid Originals
DUBAI: Seems like we’ll be seeing Lebanese star Cyrine Abdel Nour back on the small screen pretty soon.  The “Alhayba Alhasad” actress, who recently gave birth to a baby boy named Cristiano, will be joining the star-studded cast of “ElDiva,” a new drama series in which Abdel Nour will play the lead role.

The hotly-anticipated series is the first-ever original production of MBC Group’s Video On Demand (VOD) platform, Shahid Originals, and it is making its debut on Nov. 27.

The multi-faceted Lebanese beauty will star alongside Saudi Arabian actor Yacob Alfarhan and the Egyptian singer and actress, Bosy.

Abdel Nour has previously starred in MBC dramas such as 2012’s “Ruby” and Ramadan series “Alhayba Alhasad,” which was released in May this year.

Directed by Randa Alam, the original drama series is said to be inspired by real-life events and fiction.

Alex Meouchy, MBC’s senior regional manager of content revealed in a press release: “We have produced a large number of Arabic adaptations of global, top-rated talent-spotting TV shows. During work on these productions, the entire team encounter numerous situations that would be absolutely fascinating to watch as a fictional drama.

“Viewers always want to know what happens when the cameras are turned off, and so this is how the idea of ‘ElDiva’ came about,” he explained.

The brainchild of a multi-national crew, the Randa Alam-directed show was written by Lebanese and Egyptian scriptwriters. 

