Madinah aiming to join world list of healthy cities

Madinah in Saudi Arabia is a major Islamic pilgrimage destination with throngs of Muslim faithful regularly visiting the site. (SPA)
Updated 27 November 2019
Arab News

MADINAH: Madinah is aiming to become one of the world’s most healthy cities.
The holy city is hoping to be included on a World Health Organization (WHO) list by successfully meeting strict assessment standards.
The Supreme Supervisory Committee of Healthy Cities Program in Madinah is preparing to receive a team from WHO on Dec. 10-11 to view the accreditation criteria of Madinah as a healthy city during a workshop including relevant agencies.
According to WHO, “a healthy city is one that is continually creating and improving those physical and social environments and expanding those community resources which enable people to mutually support each other in performing all the functions of life and developing to their maximum potential.”
Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Sarani, Taibah University rector and committee chairman in the region, said that the program was one of the development projects supported and followed up by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman and Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal.
He said that the support would reflect on the development of medical, health and social services in the city.
The program, Al-Sarani added, was a preventive scheme aimed at improving the environmental, social and economic aspects affecting health.

GACA launches initiatives to improve services

GACA launches initiatives to improve services

JEDDAH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is all set to launch a package of development programs and initiatives in various regions of the Kingdom to further improve the level of its services, said a statement issued on Tuesday.
GACA has launched an initiative at Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Al-Qassim, Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Yanbu and Hail International Airport. 
Development work at Taif International Airport is also underway. 
As part of the civil aviation authority’s initiative, six round-trip flights from Taif to Cairo International Airport have been launched three days a week via Air Arabia.
The civil aviation authority is taking these measures to boost the number of flights at different airports in the Kingdom, the statement added.
GACA is also working to develop a network of international and domestic airports, to accommodate the ever-growing demand and increase in the number of passengers at the various airports around the Kingdom. 
It is also planning to build a modern airport system that provides advanced services to passengers

