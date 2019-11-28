You are here

  • Home
  • Ibrahimovic files ‘hate crime’ complaint after house and statue vandalized

Ibrahimovic files ‘hate crime’ complaint after house and statue vandalized

A pedestrian walks past the residence of Swedish football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, spray painted with the word ‘Judas’, in Stockholm. (AP Photo)
Updated 28 November 2019
AFP

Ibrahimovic files ‘hate crime’ complaint after house and statue vandalized

  • A statue of the player in Malmo was attacked with fire and paint while the word ‘Judas’ was daubed across the front door of his residence in Stockholm
  • ‘Ibra’ angered fans of Malmo FF (MFF) — the club where he started his professional career in 1999 — when he announced he had bought a share in rival club Hammarby
Updated 28 November 2019
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic Thursday filed a “hate crime” complaint Thursday after being the target of vandalism and racists threats, police said, a day after the star announced his part ownership in football club Hammarby.
A statue of the player in Malmo was attacked with fire and paint while the word “Judas” was daubed across the front door of his residence in Stockholm.
The perpetrators of the threatening acts have not been identified but “Ibra” angered fans of Malmo FF (MFF) — the club where he started his professional career in 1999 — on Wednesday when he announced he had bought a share in rival club Hammarby.
In Malmo, several people, most of them wearing hoods, vandalized a statue of Ibrahimovic that was unveiled just two months ago. Near the monument they wrote the words “Cigani do” (“Gypsy” in Bosnian, and “die” in Swedish) in spray paint.
Born in Malmo, Ibrahimovic is the son of a Bosnian father and Croatian mother.
Videos posted on social media showed masked people lighting fires and aiming them at the statue. There was no significant damage and a protective barrier has since been put up around it.
“An investigation has been opened into vandalism and threats with suspected hate crime motive. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the plaintiff,” a police spokesman told AFP.
Earlier on Wednesday, angry supporters had slipped a toilet seat on to one of the statue’s arms.
Hammarby, a Stockholm-based team playing alongside MFF in Sweden’s top league, announced Wednesday morning that Ibrahimovic had bought around 25 percent of the shares in the club.
“He’s turned his back on the city and what made him who he is,” Kaveh Hosseinpour, vice president of the MFF supporters’ club, told broadcaster TV4.
At noon on Thursday, nearly 7,000 people had signed an online petition calling for the immediate removal of his statue in Malmo.
“How could you do this to us?” one outraged signatory wrote while another proclaimed that “everything can’t just be about money.”
In Stockholm, the door of the former Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward’s home was covered with the word “Judas,” and a tin of “surstromming,” a notoriously smelly fermented herring had been opened and poured outside the building.
Ibrahimovic, whose contract with Los Angeles Galaxy expires at the end of the year, has not announced whether he will continue his career at another club.

Topics: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hammarby Malmo

Related

Sport
Ibrahimovic unveils larger than life statue in hometown
Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic displays trademark confidence as he joins LA Galaxy

Astana stun Man United youngsters in Europa League

Updated 29 November 2019
AFP

Astana stun Man United youngsters in Europa League

  • Captain Jesse Lingard opened the scoring for the visitors, who had already reached the last 32, before Dmitri Shomko equalized for the home side
  • Di’Shon Bernard, 19, then put through his own goal to hand Astana victory over a United side whose average age was just 22
Updated 29 November 2019
AFP

PARIS: Kazakh champions Astana fought back to surprise a youthful Manchester United 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.
Captain Jesse Lingard opened the scoring for the visitors, who had already reached the last 32, before Dmitri Shomko equalized for the home side.
Di’Shon Bernard, 19, then put through his own goal to hand Astana victory over a United side whose average age was just 22.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said some of the youngsters on show put their hands up to feature against Alkmaar in the final round of group matches on December 12.
“At times we were excellent but there were spells when we let them push us back. That cost us in the end,” he said.
“These boys have learnt a lot and have given me food for thought. I’m very pleased with many of them.”
Shomko, meanwhile, told UEFA.com that the result will live in his memory.
“I will be telling my grandchildren, ‘you know guys a while ago I scored against Manchester United’. It does not matter who scored, really. The most important thing is that we won,” he said.
Solskjaer made 11 changes from Sunday’s draw with Sheffield United by handing senior debuts to teenagers Ethan Laird, Dylan Levitt and Bernard as well as naming cancer survivor Max Taylor on the bench.
United opened the scoring after 10 minutes as Lingard’s low show from outside the box beat Nenad Eric to his right.
Shomko responded after 55 minutes as his effort from inside the box glanced past Lee Grant in the United goal.
The three points, Astana’s first of the European campaign, were secured when Bernard deflected an Antonio Rukavina cross past 36-year-old Grant seven minutes later.
Astana were already out of contention for the knockout stages ahead of the round five fixture in Group L.
Later Thursday, AZ Alkmaar host Partizan Belgrade and a win for the Dutch side would move them a point ahead of the English giants.

Topics: Europa League Manchester United Astana

Related

Sport
Manchester United end Liverpool’s winning run in 1-1 draw
Sport
Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League, Manchester United head to Kazakhstan

Latest updates

Turkey ‘may stall NATO defense plan over Syria dispute’
Hiker wants people to explore Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty
France warns Turkey over Syria military action ahead of talks with European leaders
Algerian protesters scuffle with police as election nears
Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian killers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.