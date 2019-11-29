Hungarian police find 2 tunnels used by migrants on border

You are here

Hungarian Police measuring sticks are placed near the entrance to a tunnel in the village of Asotthalom, southern Hungary. (AP)
AP

  • Security officials were using drones and scanners to search for any more tunnels
  • The number of migrants found near the border in Hungary and expelled back to Serbia through gates in the fences is increasing
AP

BUDAPEST: Hungarian police said Friday that they discovered two tunnels used by migrants to enter the country from Serbia.
Police said that a tunnel 34 meters (37 yards) long was discovered near the southern village of Asotthalom, where they also detained 44 migrants who had used the precarious passageway.
Police Col. Jeno Szilassi-Horvath said a Serbian citizen suspected of human trafficking had been detained along with the migrants.
The tunnel near Asotthalom was about 50 centimeters (20 inches) wide, 60 centimeters (2 feet) high, and had been dug as deep as about 6 meters (20 feet) below the surface without any support beams or other elements to prevent its collapse.
Szilassi-Horvath said the dig, which likely lasted a few weeks and was done without any machines, had gone undetected thanks to the thick underbrush in the area and because the soil dug out was dumped in a nearby canal.
He added that security officials were using drones and scanners to search for any more tunnels.
The other tunnel, in the village of Csikeria, was 21.7 meters (71 feet) long, but no successful migrant crossings took place there. Police said they discovered both tunnels not long after their construction was completed, and filled both of them up again.
In 2015, at the height of the migration crisis, Hungary built razor-wire fences on its southern borders to stem or divert the flow of people, many from the Middle East and Asia, making their way to Western Europe.
In recent weeks, the number of migrants found near the border in Hungary and expelled back to Serbia through gates in the fences has been on the rise, from usually far less than 200 a week earlier this year to 375, 492 and 642 in the past three weeks.
Asylum-seekers may file their claims at two transit zones along the border, but recent legal changes allow authorities to reject the vast majority of the claims of those arriving from Serbia.

France to summon Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s ‘insults’

29 November 2019
AFP

  • “This is not a statement, these are insults,” an Elysee official said
  • The war of words set the stage for what is likely to be a fractious NATO summit outside London next week
AFP

PARIS: The French government will summon the Turkish envoy in Paris for talks after what it termed “insults” by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused Emmanuel Macron of suffering “brain death,” the president’s office said Friday.
Erdogan repeated an expression Macron had used to describe NATO to hit back at the French leader over his criticism of fellow NATO member Turkey’s intervention against Kurdish forces in Syria.
“This is not a statement, these are insults,” an Elysee official said, adding: “The ambassador will be summoned to the ministry to explain things.”
The official added that France had “no comment to make on these insults.”
Macron has been one of the most vocal critics of Ankara’s offensive against a Kurdish militia that took the fight to Daesh in Syria, with the backing of a US-led anti-Daesh coalition.
During a press conference alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Paris on Thursday, Macron said Ankara had presented its NATO allies with a “fait accompli” by launching a military operation “that endangers the actions of the anti-IS coalition.”
The comments drew a stinging rebuke from Erdogan during a televised speech on Friday.
“Have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death,” Erdogan said.
“You know how to show off but you cannot even properly pay for NATO. You are a novice,” he added.
The war of words set the stage for what is likely to be a fractious NATO summit outside London next week, which will be attended by both Macron and Erdogan as well as US President Donald Trump.

