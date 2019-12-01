Jubail Health Conference focuses on children’s lung diseases

You are here

The second Jubail Health Conference for specialties in pediatrics, organized by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), concluded on Saturday. (SPA)
JUBAIL: The second Jubail Health Conference for specialties in pediatrics, organized by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), represented by the Royal Commission Health Services Program, concluded on Saturday at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in the Jubail Industrial City.

The final day of the conference tackled issues related to children’s lung diseases, and was moderated by Dr. Fahad Al-Kharashi, with the participation of Dr. Ibrahim Al-Maqri. 

The first session discussed topics including wheezing, cystic fibrosis and lung function testing.

The second session dealt with emergency cases and was moderated by Dr. Yasser Al-Qarni, pediatric critical care consultant and chairman of scientific committee at the Royal Commission Hospital in Jubail, with the participation of Dr. Khalid Al-Jumaan.

This session discussed topics related to treating a child’s head after a fall, treatment of toxins, and clinical treatment of abdominal pains.

On the first day, the conference held five workshops with the participation of a number of doctors and specialists on the most prominent medical findings in the field of treatment, on initiation of emergency cases involving children, including burns, asthma, diabetes, and on medical care for newborns and premature infants.

The conference was launched under the patronage of Mustafa Al-Mahdi, the chief executive Officer of RCJY, with the participation of 42 speakers and 700 health practitioners, and was endorsed by Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCfHS).

Four Saudi artists show their work at traveling exhibition

Four Saudi artists have been showcasing their work at a unique traveling biennale that has visited 43 cities in 23 countries, and concludes this week in Riyadh.

Fatima Al-Banawi, Sara Abu Abdallah, Faisal Samra and Ayman Zedani took part in the second BIENALSUR exhibition, which began in Buenos Aires in Argentina in May. Saudi Arabia is its only Middle East venue.

The traveling exhibition invites audiences to explore contemporary art that reflects their own lives, with the aim of encouraging intercultural dialogue and understanding.

"A Blink Of An Eye" by Fatima Al-Banawi. (Supplied)

Al-Banawi’s exhibit is a video installation called “A Blink Of An Eye,” a performance piece with five distinct stories. 

“When we separate ourselves from the screen of our phones, we think that these experiences only happen to these people, but not to us, and through the installation the viewer can interact with a story in a deeper way,” she told Arab News.

“When I work on storytelling, I am speaking in a universal language, and through Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia is addressing a universal language by using arts, culture, storytelling and filmmaking to speak to the local and the global society.”

Zedani’s work is also an installation, exploring how time is tangible. It consists of dyed liquid seeping through pottery cups, creating different patterns that act as a timepiece.

ALSO READ: BIENALSUR 2019 concluding its 2nd edition in Riyadh after traveling across 23 countries

