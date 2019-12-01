Jubail Health Conference focuses on children’s lung diseases

JUBAIL: The second Jubail Health Conference for specialties in pediatrics, organized by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), represented by the Royal Commission Health Services Program, concluded on Saturday at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in the Jubail Industrial City.

The final day of the conference tackled issues related to children’s lung diseases, and was moderated by Dr. Fahad Al-Kharashi, with the participation of Dr. Ibrahim Al-Maqri.

The first session discussed topics including wheezing, cystic fibrosis and lung function testing.

The second session dealt with emergency cases and was moderated by Dr. Yasser Al-Qarni, pediatric critical care consultant and chairman of scientific committee at the Royal Commission Hospital in Jubail, with the participation of Dr. Khalid Al-Jumaan.

This session discussed topics related to treating a child’s head after a fall, treatment of toxins, and clinical treatment of abdominal pains.

On the first day, the conference held five workshops with the participation of a number of doctors and specialists on the most prominent medical findings in the field of treatment, on initiation of emergency cases involving children, including burns, asthma, diabetes, and on medical care for newborns and premature infants.

The conference was launched under the patronage of Mustafa Al-Mahdi, the chief executive Officer of RCJY, with the participation of 42 speakers and 700 health practitioners, and was endorsed by Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCfHS).