Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Khudairy, associate professor at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University in Al-Kharj

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Khudairy is an associate professor of mathematics at the faculty of science and humanities at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University in Al-Kharj.

Al-Khudairy has also been serving as the vice rector of the university for graduate studies and scientific research and educational and academic affairs since May 2017.

His research papers have been published in several scientific journals. His areas of interest include data processing and analysis and applications of operational research in the field of communication networks, health and others.

Al-Khudairy has participated in many scientific conferences in the region and abroad. He is also a member of Al-Kharj’s Intellectual Protection Committee. He was also the chairman of the public relations and media committee at the 3rd Saudi Science Conference held at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University in 2010.

He did his Ph.D. in statistics and mathematics from the University of Birmingham, UK. He obtained a master’s degree in science in operations research from Lancaster University, UK. He did his bachelor’s in statistics and operations research from King Saud University’s College of Sciences, Riyadh.

In a message available on the university’s website, he said: “Developed countries give great attention to scientific research because they realize that the greatness and strength of nation lie in their scientific, research and intellectual capacities.”