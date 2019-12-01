You are here

  Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Khudairy, associate professor at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University in Al-Kharj

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Khudairy, associate professor at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University in Al-Kharj

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Khudairy
Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Khudairy, associate professor at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University in Al-Kharj

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Khudairy is an associate professor of mathematics at the faculty of science and humanities at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University in Al-Kharj.

Al-Khudairy has also been serving as the vice rector of the university for graduate studies and scientific research and educational and academic affairs since May 2017.

His research papers have been published in several scientific journals. His areas of interest include data processing and analysis and applications of operational research in the field of communication networks, health and others.

Al-Khudairy has participated in many scientific conferences in the region and abroad. He is also a member of Al-Kharj’s Intellectual Protection Committee. He was also the chairman of the public relations and media committee at the 3rd Saudi Science Conference held at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University in 2010. 

He did his Ph.D. in statistics and mathematics from the University of Birmingham, UK. He obtained a master’s degree in science in operations research from Lancaster University, UK. He did his bachelor’s in statistics and operations research from King Saud University’s College of Sciences, Riyadh.

In a message available on the university’s website, he said: “Developed countries give great attention to scientific research because they realize that the greatness and strength of nation lie in their scientific, research and intellectual capacities.”

Topics: Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University Al-Kharj

King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival takes off in Riyadh

Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
SPA

King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival takes off in Riyadh

  • The falcon training competition is divided into two categories
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The second edition of the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, began on Sunday in Malham, in the north of Riyadh. The festival was inaugurated on Dec. 1 and will continue until Dec. 16.

The Saudi Falcons Club has allocated more than SR21 million ($5.6 million) cash prizes for the winners of the 400-meter falcon training competition and a camel competition, which will be held at the festival. The camel competition’s prizes amount to SR3 million ($800,000). The competition will be divided into five stages, with SR600,000 allocated to the top three of each stage.

A total of SR1.2 million will be granted to the winners of the two-stage competition for young falcons, while SR1.8 million will be given to the winners of the three-stage competition for fully grown birds.

The falcon training competition is divided into two categories — owners and professionals and prizes will amount to SR14.6 million. There will also be special stages for internationals with prizes amounting to SR3.5 million.

In addition, SR2.35 million will be allocated to 230 winners in 23 qualifying stages for falcon owners, while SR2 million will be allocated to 120 winners in 12 qualifying stages for professionals.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival Riyadh

