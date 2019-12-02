China sanctions US over Hong Kong unrest

You are here

People take part in a march from the Tsim Sha Tsui district to Hung Hom in Hong Kong on December 1, 2019. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The Chinese government has decided to suspend reviewing the applications for US warships to go to Hong Kong
  • Sanctions will apply to NGOs that had acted “badly” over the recent unrest in Hong Kong
AFP

BEIJING: China on Monday slapped punitive measures on the US in retaliation for its backing of a pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, announcing sanctions on NGOs and suspending visits by US warships and aircraft.
“In response to the unreasonable behavior of the US side, the Chinese government has decided to suspend reviewing the applications for US warships to go to Hong Kong for (rest and) recuperation as of today,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.
Sanctions will apply to NGOs that had acted “badly” over the recent unrest in Hong Kong including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House, Hua said.
“China urges the United States to correct its mistakes, stop any deeds and acts of interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs,” she added.

Topics: China US Hong Kong hong kong protests

AP

  • The advertising workers not going to their jobs this week rallied in a public square in the central business district Monday
AP
HONG KONG: Several hundred people who work in advertising in Hong Kong say they will strike this week to support the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The advertising workers not going to their jobs this week rallied in a public square in the central business district Monday.

Some held up signs with protest slogans as they sat on the ground listening to a series of speakers.

Hong Kong has seen almost nonstop protests for six months demanding democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force at the demonstrations.
Riot officers fired tear gas and pepper-spray balls in clashes with protesters Sunday night.

