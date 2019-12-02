You are here

  • Home
  • Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

In this file photo taken on September 11, 2016 US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during a memorial service at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

  • Parscale said Monday that Bloomberg has “formalized preferential reporting policies.”
  • Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait says that’s not true
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump’s campaign says it will no longer give passes to Bloomberg News reporters to cover its rallies and other campaign events.
Campaign spokesman Brad Parscale said Monday that Bloomberg, in the wake of founder Michael Bloomberg’s own Democratic presidential bid, has “formalized preferential reporting policies.” Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait says that’s not true.
When Bloomberg announced his candidacy, Micklethwait said his news organization would not investigate the boss or other Democratic candidates. But he said the Trump administration would continue to be covered.
Some critics said that has put Bloomberg reporters in a difficult position, made more so by the Trump campaign’s announcement on Monday.

Topics: Trump Bloomberg media

Google joins UAE in celebrating the 48th National Day with a doodle

Updated 02 December 2019
Arab News

Google joins UAE in celebrating the 48th National Day with a doodle

  • Only visible in the UAE, the doodle marked the union of the seven emirates
Updated 02 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Google helped the UAE celebrate its 48th national day with a doodle of the Emirates’ flag featured on its homepage on Monday.

Only visible in the UAE, the doodle marked the union of the seven emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The union was the vision of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – known as the father of the nation - in 1971.

The UAE is celebrating the occasion – combined with Commemoration Day - with a three-day holiday, with numerous events scattered across the country including firework displays and cultural performances.

Other doodles celebrating the UAE National Day:

The 2014 doodle featured the iconic Qasr Al Hosn, which holds the oldest structure in Abu Dhabi.

In 2012, Google featured falcons, which the UAE deems as a national symbol due to its importance in the Arab tradition and culture.

The 2017 doodle showed two young Emiratis in national dress, a falcon, and an oryx, a type of antelope that exclusively lives in the Arabian desert.

Topics: UAE uae national day Google Google Doodle

Related

Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince attends Abu Dhabi GP with UAE leaders
Special
World
Pakistan and UAE agree to explore defense cooperation

Latest updates

Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events
British town Walsall pays dearly for UK retail crisis
Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year
Prince Andrew’s accuser asks UK public for support
Insomnia Gaming Festival wraps up in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.