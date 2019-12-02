You are here

India fully digitizes Hajj process

Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten welcomed India’s Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the presence of Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed and Consul General Noor Rahman Sheikh in Jeddah. (Photo/Supplied)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: This will ensure that Indian pilgrims get information about the building and room allotted to them, as well as transportation details within Saudi Arabia
  • During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India in February this year, the country’s Hajj quota was increased from 170,000 to 200,000 for the year 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has become the first country in the world to entirely digitize the Hajj application process.

“This will ensure that Indian pilgrims get information in India about the building and room allotted to them, as well as transportation details for travel after reaching the airport in Saudi Arabia,” India’s Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said after signing an agreement with Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten in Jeddah on Sunday.

The E-Medical Assistance System for Indian Pilgrims Abroad (e-Masiha) has been created “to deal with any emergency in Makkah and Madinah,” Naqvi added.

It is an online system to create and maintain a complete health database of Indian pilgrims along with doctors’ prescriptions, medical treatment and medicine disbursal.

“This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India campaign,” Naqvi said, thanking the Saudi government for playing “an active and effective role in ensuring the safety of, and better facilities for, Indian pilgrims.”

This “has strengthened bilateral relations between the two countries,” which “have achieved newer heights under the leadership and guidance of King Salman … and Prime Minister Modi,” Naqvi added.

During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India in February this year, the country’s Hajj quota was increased from 170,000 to 200,000 for the year 2020.

The digitization of the Hajj process has received mixed reactions in India, with some calling it a step toward transparency, and others calling it impractical.

“No doubt the digitization is for transparency with the pilgrimage. It will also help with better coordination,” Habibullah Ansari, 65, who is planning to perform Hajj in 2020, told Arab News.

“But the problem is that most of the people going for Hajj aren’t literate, and they’re from rural and semi-rural areas and are digitally challenged,” he said.

“The government should keep the offline process open also. In my case, my nephew is helping out in filling the digital form.”

Sahil Akram, from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said: “Two years ago when I went on Hajj with my parents, the whole process was tiresome. I hope the digitization brings much-needed transparency and helps in the smooth facilitation of the Hajj pilgrimage.”

Zafarul Islam, chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission, welcomed the digitization, but said he is “apprehensive about its success as two-thirds of the people applying for the Hajj quota are semi-illiterate or illiterate.”

He added: “I know many people who are facing problems in registering themselves this time because of the digitization.”

He said: “I’ll suggest that the offline process should be available for those who aren’t well-versed with computers. Otherwise agents will have a heyday in this situation.”

New Delhi-based journalist Afroz Alam Sahil, who works for the Urdu-language daily Dawat, told Arab News that while the digitization is much-needed, “agents have started cropping up who charge extra money from illiterate people for filling forms online.”

India has “different categories of Hajj pilgrims,” he said. “Suppose you fill a form in a category where you aren’t entitled, then villagers will have a tough time getting their money back ... They don’t know how money is transferred digitally. People should have the option of filling the form online and offline.”

Topics: India Saudi Arabia hajj

Prince Andrew’s accuser asks UK public for support

Updated 02 December 2019
AP

Prince Andrew’s accuser asks UK public for support

  • Giuffre says she danced with Andrew at a London nightclub before having sex with him
  • In Prince Andrew's recent interview, he said he had never met Giuffre, and had a medical condition that prevented him from sweating
Updated 02 December 2019
AP

LONDON: The woman who says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 is asking the British public to support her quest for justice.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre tells BBC Panorama in an interview to be broadcast Monday evening that people “should not accept this as being OK.”
Giuffre’s first UK television interview on the topic describes how she says she was trafficked by notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein beginning in 2001 and made to have sex with Andrew three times, including once in London.
“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,” Giuffre tells the program.
Andrew, 59, has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and apologized for his association with Epstein, who died in prison in August in what New York City officials said was a suicide.
He has stepped down from royal duties “for the foreseeable future” because of his friendship with Epstein and the allegations of sexual wrongdoing with an underage girl

He tried to contain the damage by giving a televised interview on the topic, but it backfired in part because he did not express concern for Epstein’s victims.
In the TV interview, Giuffre says she danced with Andrew at a London nightclub before having sex with him.
“It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me,” she said. “His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere, I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine (Maxwell) would have expected from me.”


She said that Maxwell told her she would have to do for Andrew what she had done for Epstein, meaning she would have to have sex with the prince.
“That just made me sick,” Giuffre said.
In his recent interview, Andrew said he had never met Giuffre. He said he had a medical condition that prevented him from sweating.
Epstein was a wealthy financier with many powerful friends. He was in prison on sex trafficking charges when he died.
The scandal is one of the worst to have gripped the royal household in recent decades

 

 

Topics: Prince Andrew UK Virginia Roberts Giuffre

