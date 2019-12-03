You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi movie industry looking bright but still needs push from government

Saudi movie industry looking bright but still needs push from government

Oscar-winning producer Andres Gomez speaks during a session at the Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh on Monday. (AN photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

Saudi movie industry looking bright but still needs push from government

  • There is no lack of enthusiasm for filmmaking in the Kingdom, says Oscar-winning producer
Updated 12 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: World-renowned, Oscar-winning producer Andres Gomez spoke at the Saudi Media Forum over the weekend, where he spoke about his latest film, “Born a King,” and his upcoming movie “Champions,” which will start shooting in Jeddah in early 2020.

“One of the exciting things about working here is that we are not just making movies — we are creating an industry,” he said, adding there was no lack of enthusiasm for filmmaking in the Kingdom, but a lack of a strong infrastructure to facilitate it.

“Saudi Arabia has great potential to have its own content production industry — and it is in the hands of the government to help it,” he told the forum.

“The government needs to give a framework — there must be legislation, tax rebates, subsidies. There must be regulations in terms of what foreign films can come in and what foreign films cannot.

One of the exciting things about working here is that we are not just making movies — we are creating an industry.

Andres Gomez, Film producer

“Saudi culture must be promoted and protected, and foreign films and their themes should be limited. I’m very interested in helping and developing an industry here.”

Gomez said he was optimistic about the country producing its own content. “Saudi Arabia is a strong country that can create its own content and film industry. 

“Saudi Arabia has the financial means; however, it needs to produce more movies and TV content. The moment you produce 50-60 movies a year you will be in the market and (international film) festivals.

FASTFACT

Andres Gomez’s upcoming film will be shot in Jeddah with an all-Saudi crew and cast.

“This is why I made a call to the Saudi government to help young people to create this industry. It does depend totally on the government.”

As for the talents he worked with, he said: “We have collaborated with 100 Saudis on ‘Born a King.” I know there is interest from many in becoming directors, producers, and actors.”

His upcoming film, “Champions,” is a remake of a Spanish film, and shooting will begin in Jeddah by January, with an all-Saudi crew and cast. 

“We hope to open the film by September next year,” Gomez added.

Topics: saudi movies Riyadh Andres Gomez

Related

Art & Culture
Saudi film fans have last laugh as ‘Joker’ premieres in Jeddah
Lifestyle
Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen sheds light on her debut feature ‘Scales’

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia

Updated 54 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia

  • Some far-right people are against Islam “because of what they’ve heard or seen”
Updated 54 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: On the first day of the Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League on Monday stressed the importance of dialogue in tackling Islamophobia.

“There are many different far rights. Many of them have it implanted that they just hate Muslims without a reason. It may be difficult, but discussion is key and has fruitful outcomes,” said Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa.

“As Muslims and Islamic organizations, we must clarify the true picture of Islam and Muslims.”

He said negative campaigns against Islam are being led by the far right. “We had sessions with people who hated Islam, but now we call them good friends after our transparency and discussions with them. Therefore, discussion is pertinent,” Al-Issa said.

Some far-right people are against Islam “because of what they’ve heard or seen,” he added. “These people are much easier to have a discussion with (than those who do not have a reason for their prejudice). They’re found in a lot of European countries.”

Other far-right people “respect Muslims and live with them, but worry about the outcomes” of immigration and demographic changes, Al-Issa said.

One issue that has led to difficulties in terms of coexistence is that some Islamic laws are not applicable in non-Muslim countries, he added.

“We urge everyone who lives in a country to respect its laws, culture and constitution,” said Al-Issa, adding that “the media plays an important role” in promoting Islamophobia, as do movies. He said the answer is to raise awareness.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Islamophobia Mohammed Al-Issa Saudi Media Forum

Related

Saudi Arabia
MWL chief receives World's Religions Peace Award
Saudi Arabia
Respect for other religions is vital for peaceful coexistence: MWL chief

Latest updates

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia
Saudi movie industry looking bright but still needs push from government
Intellectual battle needed to support Palestinian cause, says Makkah governor
Khalid Al-Muqrin, director of Majmaah University
King Salman receives speaker of Libyan House of Representatives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.