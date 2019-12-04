You are here

  • Home
  • Activist-athlete boosts image of Balochistan

Activist-athlete boosts image of Balochistan

Defying tall odds, Shahida Abbasi becomes second woman athlete to win a gold medal for Pakistan. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Naimat Khan

Activist-athlete boosts image of Balochistan

  • There is more to our Hazara town than just bomb blasts, Shahida Abbasi says
Updated 14 sec ago
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: As Pakistan’s second woman athlete to win a gold medal in karate at the South Asian Games in Nepal, Shahida Abbasi knows how to pack a punch.

That, however, is half the battle won she says.

True glory, she adds, lies in the fact that her town in Balochistan — which until recently was in the news for bomb blasts and target killings — has now become a source of pride for the country.

“When I started karate a few years ago, there would be regular blasts in the Hazara town of Quetta. Now, the town which was in the news for blasts and target killings is being celebrated for its achievements in sports,” Abbasi, 24, told Arab News during a phone interview from Katmandu, the venue for the prestigious games which began on Sunday and end on Dec. 10.

Pakistan won two gold, three silver and four bronze medals, with Abbasi bringing home the trophy in the women’s single karate category. 

“I am happy that I’m a source of pride for my country, my city, my town and my parents,” she said.

First launched in 1984, the South Asian Games, formerly known as the South Asian Federation Games, is a biennial multi-sporting event which sees participation from seven countries — Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Nepal is leading in the games with 15 gold medals, followed by Sri Lanka and India with three gold medals each. Bangladesh came a close third with two gold medals, while Bhutan and Maldives have yet to win a gold. “I am very happy that I was the first from Pakistan to play and gave my country a good start with a gold medal,” Abbasi said, adding that the bouquets she has earned have not been without their share of brickbats.

“When I would go to the academy for learning karate, the boys in my neighborhood would taunt me. I wouldn’t respond but continued my journey with all positivity. Today, I gave them the answer with my performance,” she said.

Abbasi started learning karate in 2004, going on to win national and international medals for her Hazara Club in Quetta and the country.

She credits her father for her win. “'Martial arts is not for girls,’ our neighbors would say. But my father, my main supporter, continued to push me and today I made him proud.”

The second of four sisters, Abbasi said that she called her father in Quetta to tell him that she had won. “But he already knew it! He was very happy and said he’s proud of me,” she said.

Another driving factor for Abbasi to go for gold was to change people’s perception of Balochistan. She said it is considered a backward province but has immense talent and potential. “Give the people of Balochistan a chance, be it in education, sports or any other field, they will prove themselves.”

Muhammad Shah, Abbasi’s coach, praised her “outstanding performance.” 

“She has played better than our expectations,” Shah told Arab News, adding that with support from the government, the athletes can do even better.

“If the government arranges for us around two months training camp, the medals can be doubled. All of my athletes were excellent. However, Shahida Abbasi was brilliant,” Shah said.

Asked if she had a message for other girls her age, Abbasi said: “Have self-respect and self-confidence. With these two things you can outshine in any field.”

Topics: Balochistan athelete

Related

Republican Hunter’s admission on campaign funds gives Palestinian rival edge in California congressional race

Updated 12 min 36 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Republican Hunter’s admission on campaign funds gives Palestinian rival edge in California congressional race

  • Hunter, who was handed the 50th Congressional District seat in 2008 succeeding his father who served the district for 28 years, faced a tough challenge
  • Campa-Najjar, whose father is Palestinian and mother Mexican American, standing against him
Updated 12 min 36 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

LOS ANGELES: California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter, indicted on corruption charges, has announced he would plead guilty to avoid a trial on one count of misusing his campaign funds for personal use, opening the door to the election of Palestinian rival Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Hunter, who was handed the 50th Congressional District seat in 2008 succeeding his father who served the district for 28 years, faced a tough challenge for re-election in November 2018 from Campa-Najjar.

Thirty-year-old Campa-Najjar’s grandfather was Muhammad Yusuf Al-Najjar, or Abu Yusuf, a senior member of the militant Black September Organization who was accused of masterminding the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Germany.

Although Campa-Najjar, whose father is Palestinian and mother Mexican American, was not born until years after, it did not stop Hunter from accusing his Democratic opponent of being part of a terrorist conspiracy to take over the US Congress.

Despite the attacks, Campa-Najjar, who changed his name from Ammar Yasser Najjar, came within 9,000 votes of defeating the incumbent Republican out of more than 259,000 votes cast. Campa-Najjar won the right to challenge Hunter after defeating five other candidates in California’s open primary contest on June 5, 2018.

Hunter had faced more than 60 Federal charges over the misuse of more than $250,000 in monies he raised for election campaigns but instead allegedly used for personal expenses including for his wife and children.

Campa-Najjar told reporters on Monday he was surprised by Hunter’s decision to plead guilty but said it was a “sad day” for the district and the country to have a member of Congress engage in illegal activities.

“Today is a sad day for this district, no constituent hopes to see their congressman plead guilty to corruption. But today is also a day filled with opportunity because it’s the first time in years people, not political scandals, will come first again,” Campa-Najjar wrote on his Twitter account.

Despite having been the target of vicious attacks during the last campaign from Hunter about his Palestinian heritage, Campa-Najjar offered sympathy to Hunter, his wife and his children.

“My thoughts are with Major Hunter and his family, I want to thank him for serving our country,” he Tweeted, referring to Hunter’s military rank as a major.

The 50th district has been considered a battleground state that American President Donald Trump believed would remain Republican, but the latest twists suggest it could turn Democratic next year.

Campa-Najjar is expected to lead those seeking to replace Hunter in the March 3, 2020 California primary election. The top two candidates in the election will face-off in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

Syrian American and former Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, who served in Congress from 2001 until retiring in January 2019, announced his intention to challenge Hunter in the 50th district, suggesting he anticipated Hunter would remove himself from the race. It is very rare for members of the same political party to challenge an incumbent office holder.

If he is elected to Congress, Campa-Najjar would become the third Palestinian to hold congressional office, joining Michigan members Justin Amash (Republican) and Rashida Tlaib (Democrat).

During the last election, Hunter attacked Campa-Najjar as a “Muslim” playing into America’s growing Islamophobia. But Campa-Najjar, whose father is Muslim, and mother is Christian, was raised in the Christian faith by his mother, who is separated from her husband.

Campa-Najjar served in various roles within former US President Barack Obama’s administration, including a public relations position in the employment and training administration.

Topics: US California

Related

World
Trump calls Democrats impeachment push ‘unpatriotic’
Special
Middle-East
107 Democrats challenge Pompeo’s recognition of illegal Israeli settlements

Latest updates

Activist-athlete boosts image of Balochistan
UK’s ‘half-baked reformation’ blamed for London attack
Republican Hunter’s admission on campaign funds gives Palestinian rival edge in California congressional race
People with special needs protest in Lebanon
Cabinet hail Saudi-UAE ties after crown prince visit to the Emirates

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.