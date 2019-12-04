You are here

Journalists urged to ‘build bridges between cultures’

Georges Malbrunot, Middle East Reporter, Le Figaro speaking at the Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan

  • Talking about journalism as an enabling tool for interfaith and intercultural dialogue, Malbrunot says
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Journalists have a key role in improving understanding between East and West, the Saudi Media Forum was told on Tuesday.
Georges Malbrunot, Middle East correspondent for the French daily Le Figaro, said: “Foreign journalists need to come to the region and see the changes.”
Speaking at a session titled “Cross-Cultural Journalism: Bridging a Gap,” the veteran reporter said: “We need more exchange between journalists from the East and West.”
Malbrunot, a senior journalist with extensive knowledge of the region, added: “After 25 years covering the Middle East, I am quite familiar with the practices of journalism and the culture in both parts of the world. That is why I think journalism can be a link, and even a way of putting together the two societies and perhaps our cultures.
“From my side, France, especially the youth, needs to read about this region.
“People from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar know us better than we know them. Except for businessmen, journalists or diplomats, few people come from Europe to visit this country. But as things are changing, and in the right direction, more Europeans tourists come to visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi and now the beautiful site of AlUla in Saudi Arabia.
“This is a positive point, because when you come here, you start changing your mind. You change your preconceived ideas about Gulf countries, about women, about the way of life — this is real factor in better understanding,” he said.
Malbrunot also blamed television’s tendency to sensationalize and trivialize subjects for causing real damage.
“If you want to narrow the gap between our cultures, our way of judging situation, journalists from both sides should first recognize our differences, and should assuage these differences without judging,” he said.
Talking about journalism as an enabling tool for interfaith and intercultural dialogue, he said: “Let me be clear, we do not have to bring, as Western journalists, our values in this part of the world. Of course, we share some universal values, but it is a terrible mistake to think that we can export our values, particularly in a society where tribal traditions are still strong.
“Of course, it reminds us of the terrible mistake by the US in 2003 when they eradicated the Iraqi state,’ he added.
Malbrunot said that digital and social media “is flooded with unverified information, and have influenced youth in our society who have opinions on the Middle East with low levels of knowledge of the situation.
Speaking on “East versus West: Media Through Different Lenses,” Abdullah Al-Baqali, president of the Moroccan Journalists’ Syndicate, focused on the need for greater media integration in the region.
“At the academic and knowledge levels, we lack the ability to talk to the West in a language they understand,” he said.
Arab media are directed to support ideological differences, he said, adding that religious and cultural subjects received more investment than news and political discourse.
The media should not be used for hate speech, Al-Baqali warned.  
A lot of changes were taking place in the media discourse worldwide and needed to be followed up, he added.

Tough origins shaped future of Saudi women in media

NOOR NUGALI

  • It is important that this generation knows our history, not just in the media but in all sectors
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: From writing under pen names to not knowing how to dress appropriately or work with male colleagues, three Saudi female journalists have recalled the difficulties their predecessors faced working in the media during a session titled “Saudi women in media: Presence and representation” at the Saudi Media Forum (SMF) on Tuesday.
“In the past, there were many concerns,” one of the panelists, writer Dr. Fawzia Al-Bakr, said.
According to Al-Bakr, one of the main obstacles women had at the time was that they did not have the history or knowledge of what was acceptable to Saudi society, which left female presenters treading a fine line.
However, said Al-Bakr, the government was always supportive of women in the media — King Faisal was the first to help them emerge in the field via radio in the 1970s.
There were supportive Saudi male journalists, too, who used to write under female pen names to help pave the way for their colleagues, such as Ahmed Siba’i who wrote in The Voice of Hjiaz publication under the pen name “Hijazi girl.”
Al-Bakr cited the progress of the country, from women being able to drive, to having passports issued and their active participation in the workforce. “We have a historical responsibility today,” she said.
Omaima Al-Khamis, a Saudi journalist, said: “Female media existence in Saudi Arabia was hidden. In the beginning, their presence wasn’t accepted but slowly it came to be.”
Small steps forward go a long way towards reaching goals of being active, equal members of the media world, she added.
Al-Khamis noted that the first news outlet to have a women’s section was Riyadh Newspaper in 1989 — a time when media/journalism was not an option for women in colleges and universities.
“Of course, there were difficulties and obstacles, but they continued forward and persevered,” she said, adding: “The challenges are real and big, but let’s move forward not just locally, or regionally, but globally.”
Saudi women in the western media are misrepresented, according to Maha Akeel, director of the information department at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
“For the longest period, the Saudi woman’s voice was absent, so now we must speak. Vision 2030 has enabled us to. It’s difficult to change years of absence, but it must be done,” she said.
“There was always a gap. There would be someone to speak on a Saudi woman’s behalf in the past, but she was absent. That gave the western media (a chance) to create a narrative,” she added.
Most westerners, she said, assume that the identity of the Saudi woman is a burqa-clad female in black. While that is the case for some, it is not for all.
“Now we have support to empower and enable women,” she said.
She added that studying the journeys of pioneers is an essential part of learning a nation’s past and where its people have come from. “It is important that this generation knows our history, not just in the media but in all sectors.”

