Yara Shahidi stars in Shakespeare-themed 2020 Pirelli calendar

Actress Yara Shahidi stars in Pirelli’s 2020 calendar. Photo: Instagram
DUBAI: Actress Yara Shahidi stars in Pirelli’s 2020 calendar, which pays tribute to Shakespeare’s ill-fated heroine Juliet in the Italian city of Verona, where the play takes place.

This year’s edition of the calendar, entitled “Looking for Juliet,” was shot by Patrizio Roversi, who is the first ever Italian photographer tasked to shoot the famed calendar by the Pirelli tire company.

The just-released images feature the “Grown-ish” actress posing in contemporary garb and period-inspired dress and her trademark curls taking the form of a crown.

Also included in the calendar’s final images is the 19-year-old’s own annotated copy of Shakespeare’s play. “You literally can’t read it anymore because there are so many notes,” she previously told US Vogue, adding about Shakespeare’s heroine: “There’s real power in Juliet’s irrationality. Standing up for what you want, being willing to rebut society is what really motivates the story. All of us were focused on strength and power, and that was truly transformational. From a creative standpoint it’s refreshing and fun and just so cool, because I had never done anything like this.”

Shahidi is featured alongside actresses Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Kristen Stewart and Emma Watson. They all gathered in Verona for the unveiling, reported the Associated Press.

Roversi presented a book of 132 pages, with the calendar incorporated into the front and back covers and 58 photographs of the models, in street clothes and period costumes.

The calendar will be accompanied by a short film in which Roversi portrays a movie director looking to cast his Juliet.

First released in the 1960s, the Pirelli calendar, which has a limited publication run and is gifted to clients of the Italian tire manufacturer, has moved away from scantily-dressed models to more artistic themes in recent years.

The dramatic shift in Pirelli’s standard aesthetic started with the 2016 edition of the annual calendar, which was shot by Annie Leibovitz.

The calendar featured 13 exceptional women who were chosen for their achievements in the worlds of business, sport and art, including Serena Williams, Ava Duvernay and Yoko Ono.  

“Society is changing very, very fast and the Pirelli calendar too is changing,” Roversi told Reuters.
“It couldn’t stay the same since 30 years (ago) ... it is interesting to see how the Pirelli calendar is following the evolution of society and photography, of the aesthetic, of the idea of beauty of women,” he said.   

Topics: Yara Shahidi Pirelli Calendar

Spotify unveils Saudi Arabia's favorite songs of 2019

Aseel Hammam, Billie Eilish and Halsey among the top streamed artists in Saudi Arabia. AFP
DUBAI: Does it feel like Aseel Hameem is all you listen to lately? Well, as it turns out, you are not alone. Today, Spotify released its list of the most-streamed artists and songs in the world this year, and — to no ones surprise — Iraqi singing sensation Aseel Hameem is the most-streamed female artist in Saudi Arabia in 2019. Her latest hit “Al Mafrood” had a hand in her success, as it was the top streamed song in the Kingdom.

The Baghdad-born singer’s track even beat out Lil Nas X’s instantly-viral “Old Town Road” remix, which came in at number two. Meanwhile, fellow Iraqi singer Rahma Riad’s “Waed Menni” came in third place. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ “Senorita” and Halsey’s “Without Me” rounded out the top five.

Globally, Post Malone was the most popular artist of the year, followed by Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande who hold the second and third spots respectively.

Read on for the top streamed songs and artists in Saudi Arabia this year.

Top three streamed songs

“Al Mafrood” by Aseel Hameem
This four-minute tune was also the most streamed song of summer 2019 in the Kingdom.

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
The rapper, alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, took home the 2019 Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year, making Lil Nas X the first-ever rapper to win the country music award.

“Waed Menni” by Rahma Riad
Iraqi pop is clearly having a moment in the region with Rahma Riad, daughter of Iraqi musician Riad Ahmed,  clinching the third spot with her catchy hit.

Top three streamed artists

Aseel Hameem
The 35-year-old artist who was born in Baghdad made her singing debut at the age of 22. She’s since released a number of studio albums and chart-topping hits.

XXXTentacion
It appears that music fans in Saudi Arabia are continuing to honor the late rapper XXXTentacion as he’s the country’s most streamed male artist.

BTS
According to Spotify, the Middle East is one of the biggest consumers of K-pop and the 2019 wrap-up further confirmed this with the seven-member boyband BTS, who performed at a sold-out concert in Jeddah this summer, cementing their spots as top streamed artists in the country. 

Topics: Aseel Hameem Spotify

