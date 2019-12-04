UEFA boss Ceferin says VAR must be ‘clearer, faster’

You are here

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA Director of Competitions Giorgio Marchetti and UEFA Director of Communications Philip Townsend. (Reuters)
NYON: UEFA plans to expand its use of VAR, but president Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday he wants the system and the rules to be clearer and faster.
He told a press conference after a UEFA Executive Committee meeting that the organization planned to ask the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which manages the rules, to clarify several issues.
Ceferin emphasised that UEFA was committed to video replay. He suggested the bigger problem was overcoming the reluctance of teams and their fans to accept they have been fairly beaten.
“Why not go back?” he asked. “Because there would always be teams who think they lost because VAR did not exist. We always complain when we lose because of a mistake.”
“We need to make the technology clearer, faster, less invasive,” he said. “But it will stay... And that’s why we have to try to improve it.”
Ceferin listed problems he wants addressed.
“One is, for example, offside. The line is very thin, and it’s drawn by VAR, so it’s a subjective line of an objective fact, which is a bit strange,” he said.
Ceferin said agreement on handball was also a problem. He said retired Italian referee Roberto Rosetti had conducted a session at UEFA for leading coaches which highlighted the disagreements.
“For me it was strange when we had elite coaches visiting us, all the top coaches of European football, of world football,” said Ceferin. “When Roberto Rosetti showed a ball that touched a hand, half of them said ‘handball’, half said ‘no way’.”
Ceferin also cited the confusion caused when referees reviewed an incident in an earlier phase of play. He cited a Champions League match on November 28. Inter Milan put the ball in the net only for the goal to be disallowed because VAR showed an earlier foul at the other end. Slavia were awarded a penalty. Inter thought they were 2-0 up, but found themselves at 1-1.
“How far do we go, do we check five minutes, do we check 15 minutes?” he asked. He added that, in the past, “the referee never said ‘seven minutes earlier there was a foul so we go back.’ The game is changing and we are afraid it is changing too much.”
IFAB will meet again on February 29 in Northern Ireland to consider potential rules changes to be introduced on June 1.
UEFA said on Wednesday that it will use VAR in the qualifying play-offs for Euro 2020 at the end of March, as well as in the European zone qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which will begin in March 2021.

Topics: UEFA football

RIYADH: World heavyweight challenger Anthony Joshua was full of praise for Saudi Arabia as he said he was fully prepared for his bout with reigning champion Andy Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah on Saturday.
The British fighter admitted he has felt “different” since losing to Ruiz in New York in June, but sent a powerful message to the Mexican-American during the intense first face off of the week in Saudi Arabia.
“I didn’t lose heart or fire in my belly,” Joshua said about losing to Ruiz Jr earlier this year. “There is no fear in my heart, my eyes or my mind.
“I didn’t lose any commitment. There was a big change and a big shift in the division so it definitely feels different. I turn this stuff into a positive otherwise it will eat you up, and will fold into a way that I don’t want it to go.
“I had to own the situation and make it work for me,” he said during Wednesday’s press conference.
Ruiz Jr. entered the Riyadh conference wearing the same New York Knicks jersey he wore in the press conference ahead of their first fight six months ago, during which Joshua let Ruiz hold the championship belts.
Having taken them permanently in a victory that shocked the boxing world, Ruiz Jr. did not extend the courtesy to his challenger.
“You always need a challenger’s mind-set. I said that with the belts around my waist,” Joshua said.
“Hungry, determined, focused on the goal.
“Will it be a special moment (if Ruiz wins)? No because I know I belong there. When I regain the belts I will keep cool, and keep a challenger’s mind-set and move onto the next target.”
IBF, WBA and WBO champion Ruiz Jr. replied: “AJ will come with a different game-plan and I know he is prepared, so I will be more cautious.
“He lost weight and will try to box me around.
“I don’t want to let these beautiful belts go. Now that I finally made my dreams come true, there is no way I will let them go.”
Joshua and Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn praised the welcome they had received in the Kingdom and the quality of the facilities for their preparation.
“It’s a complete change and a new dawn for the sport of boxing and we cannot thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Skills Challenge Entertainment and the General Sports Authority enough for everything they have done,” Hearn said.
“They have kept their word on everything they said they would do.”
Anthony Joshua told Arab News being in the Kingdom has helped him feel relaxed ahead of his do-or-die clash in Diriyah.
“I feel relaxed, I’m a frequent traveler to the Middle East, especially with my family here, the food’s been good and I love the sun.   We’ve got a big event on Saturday, I’ll be competing for the world heavyweight title and this will be the time I’ll become two-time heavyweight champion of the world.”
When asked what his favorite part of being in Saudi Arabia was, he added: “I would say the weather, I just love the sun — I’m a sun baby — I need that sunshine and energy so I’m happy to be here. You could put me anywhere, but Saudi sun is good sun.”
The former world heavyweight champion has even been picking up some Arabic during his trip to the Kingdom.
“The main one (Arabic word) is ‘Inshallah’ — this is what I’m saying, ‘Inshallah’ we will be seeing a win from me on Saturday.”
And Joshua was grateful for the opportunity to learn about a new part of the world while trying to reclaim his belts and become a two-time world heavyweight champion.
“I made sure when I came here, you have to claim the land and you have to take part in the land, I’ve learned about old Diriyah, I went to a local school and I’ve mixed with the local people — I think it’s important to do so, rather than just tucking yourself away as I love to learn about new cultures,” he told Arab News.
“Thank you for hosting me Saudi, for being so welcoming, it’s good to be here and I don’t think it will be my last time.”

Topics: boxing Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz Jr. Saudi Arabia Diriyah DIRIYAH SEASON

