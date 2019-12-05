Saudi Arabia into the final of the Gulf Cup after defeating Qatar

AL WAKRAH, Qatar: A tiny handful of Saudi fans were present in Qatar Thursday to see their side’s hard-won 1-0 Gulf Cup semifinal victory over the hosts whose supporters dominated the cavernous Al-Janoub stadium.

Of the 42,025 fans who turned out in the mild winter conditions to see the visitors book their place in next week’s final against Bahrain, no more than 25 showed any sign of backing the visitors.

“The game was very difficult. The Qatari team has good elements, Akram Afif and Moez Ali — 1-0 was a difficult result,” said a Saudi fan who gave his name as Saud, 25, an oil worker from Dharan who had the signature green Saudi colors draped over his shoulders.

“They pressed us in the second half from the 60th minute till the end.”

At Al-Janoub, located south of the capital Doha, two infant brothers played in the stands, one wearing a traditional thobe and red keffiyeh waving a Qatari flag, and the other the Saudi colors.

“I’m happy to be here and happy for the win,” said the boys’ mother, a Saudi dressed head-to-toe in black and married to a Qatari and living in Doha.

“Saudi is my country,” said the woman who wore white sneakers and brandished a Saudi flag.

But Qatari supporter Abdulrahman, 20, insisted it was “too hard to lose to Saudi.”

Ahead of Thursday’s other fixture to feature one of Qatar’s Gulf adversaries, Bahrain’s football association flew two plane-loads of supporters to see their semifinal clash against Iraq.