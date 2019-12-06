You are here

Demonstrators besiege Pakistan newspaper second time in a week

People look a pile of burning copies of a newspaper 'Dawn' setting on fire by angry protester during a demonstration outside newspaper's office in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday. (AP)
Angry protesters hold a demonstration against an independent newspaper 'Dawn' outside newspaper's office in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday. (AP)
Demonstrators besiege Pakistan newspaper second time in a week

  • The protesters on Tuesday had also surrounded the newspaper’s building and criticized an earlier anti-newspaper protest
  • Abbas said police were alerted and he was seeking protection for the staff and building
ISLAMABAD: Dozens of protesters briefly besieged the office of a well-known independent newspaper in Islamabad, chanting slogans against the editor and staff and setting fire to copies of the paper before fleeing.
Friday’s protest was the second incident this week at the offices of the English-language Dawn newspaper. It comes a day after journalists and rights activists rallied in support of the paper and criticized an earlier anti-newspaper protest.
The protesters Tuesday had also besieged the newspaper’s building, demanding that editor Zaffar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged for reporting that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin.”
Abbas went on Twitter to condemn what he says was yet another orchestrated demonstration against the paper. He said police were alerted and he was seeking protection for the staff and building.
It was unclear exactly who was behind the protests and authorities have made no arrests in connection with the increasing threats to the newspaper. Dawn has a history of bitter relations with the country’s powerful military.

Shooter kills 2, wounds others, is dead at Florida Navy base

Shooter kills 2, wounds others, is dead at Florida Navy base

  • At least 11 people were taken to hospitals in the Pensacola area
  • NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel
PENSACOLA, Florida: A shooter opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola Friday morning in an attack that left three people dead including the assailant. The gunfire prompted a massive law enforcement response to the base, which was locked down.
The US Navy tweeted that a second victim was dead. Area hospital representatives told The Associated Press earlier that at least 11 people were being taken to hospitals.
Five people were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said. Six more were expected at Ascension Sacred Heart, spokesman Mike Burke said. Neither spokesperson had information on their conditions that they could share with The Associated Press.
NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.
It’s home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.
Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who works at the Naval Air Station as a civilian contractor, told the Pensacola News Journal he was in line to go through the gate Friday morning when it was shut down due to the active shooter report.
“There’s probably been 100 or so various law enforcement vehicles zooming down the wrong side on Navy Boulevard,” Bergosh told the newspaper. “There’s been ambulances, fire trucks. It’s my understanding there’s multiple causalities.
The shooting is the second at a US naval base this week. A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.

