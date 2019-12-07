Al-Shabaab militants kill 8 in Kenya bus attack

You are here

Several police officers were among at least 8 people killed in an Al-Shabaab group attack on a bus in northeast Kenya. (AFP)
  • Al-Shabaab released a statement taking responsibility for killing ‘10 crusaders among them secret security agents and government employees’
NAIROBI: Several police officers were among at least eight people killed in an attack on a bus in northeast Kenya claimed Saturday by the Somali Islamist Al-Shabaab group.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta had been briefed on the “brutal” murders of eight people, including police, during the attack in Wajir county, a presidential spokesperson said Saturday.
However, a senior police source said that the toll was 10 dead, seven of them police.
“We lost seven police officers in the bus attack,” the source said, asking not to be named.
“The total number of the people killed are 10. One was identified as a local doctor.”
A police statement released Friday evening gave no casualty toll, just noting that the bus, which linked the towns of Wajir and Mandera, came under attack about 17:30 local time (1430 GMT).
“Security forces are pursuing the killers,” the state house spokesperson said, adding, “the government will not relent in its ruthless crackdown on criminal elements including suspected terrorists in its solemn duty to safeguard the lives and property of Kenyans.”
The Shabaab released a statement taking responsibility for killing “10 crusaders among them secret security agents and government employees.”
The area where the attack took place borders Somalia, which is regularly the scene of Shabaab raids.
On June 15, at least eight police officers were killed in similar circumstances in Wajir county.
Home-made weapons and bombs have been used to kill dozens of police and soldiers in the northern and eastern border regions, where such attacks are relatively common.
Al-Qaeda affiliate Shabaab has been fighting for more than a decade to overthrow successive internationally-backed Somali governments and has previously resorted to direct attacks on road vehicles.
Kenya sent troops into southern Somalia in 2011, joining the regional peacekeeping force AMISOM that drove the Shabaab from Mogadishu.
The government has justified the incursion to protect Kenyans from Shabaab which, among other attacks, killed 21 people in Nairobi in January.
AMISOM includes troops from a number of African nations including Kenya, making security forces from the country a target for the militants.

KABUL: US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held on Saturday the first official talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban since President Donald Trump declared a near-certain peace deal with the insurgents dead in September.
The talks will initially focus on getting a Taliban promise to reduce violence, with a permanent cease-fire being the eventual goal, said a US statement. Khalilzad is also trying to lay the groundwork for negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the protracted conflict.
The meetings being held in the Middle eastern State of Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, follow several days of talks in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, where Khalilzad met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
The Taliban have so far refused direct talks with Ghani calling him a US puppet.
Ghani leads the Afghan government with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in a power-sharing agreement brokered by the United States after the presidential elections in 2014 were so deeply mired in corruption that a clear winner could not be determined.
To head off a conflict Washington stepped in and forced the two leading candidates __ Ghani and Abdullah __ to share power in a so-called Unity Government that has been largely paralyzed because of the relentless bickering between the two leaders.
The Afghan government is now embroiled in a fresh elections standoff. Presidential polls on Sept. 28 again ended in accusations of misconduct and corruption, with no results yet announced.
Repeat leading contender Abdullah has challenged the recounting of several hundred thousand ballots, accusing his opponent Ghani of trying to manipulate the tally.
Meanwhile, Khalilzad’s return to his peace mission followed Trump’s surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to Afghanistan in which he said talks with the Taliban were back on.
While Khalilzad is talking to the Taliban about reducing violence, the US military in its daily report said overnight on Saturday US airstrikes killed 37 Taliban and operations by the Afghan National Security Forces killed another 22 of the militants.
The insurgents have continued to carry put near daily strikes against military outposts throughout the country. They now hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan.
Trump has expressed frustration with America’s longest war repeatedly saying he wants to bring the estimated 12,000 US soldiers home and calling on Afghanistan’s own police and military to step up. The Afghan government has also been criticized for its relentless corruption.

