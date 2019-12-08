Anthony Joshua wins Clash on the Dunes in Saudi Arabia on points against Andy Ruiz Jr.

AS IT HAPPENED: Anthony Joshua beats Andy Ruiz Jr. in Clash on the Dunes, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: On a rainy night in Diriyah, Anthony Joshua regained his world heavyweight titles after a unanimous points decision from the judges over Andy Ruiz Jr. An epic night of boxing in Saudi Arabia comes to an end.

You can relive all of the action with the Arab News coverage from the day below. (All times KSA)

01:40 - Joshua's mantra of "stay hungry, stay humble" on full display in his gracious post-fight speech.

01:30 - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watching on during the historic fight in Diriyah...

01:05 - IT'S OVER - ANTHONY JOSHUA WINS BACK HIS HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE BELTS AFTER BEATING ANDY RUIZ JR. ON POINTS IN THE CLASH ON THE DUNES.

00:50 - FIGHT ACTION: It's a niggly eighth round and something has riled Joshua, Ruiz is making a real nuisance of himself and probably aware that he is behind, is coming out fighting.

00:45 - FIGHT ACTION: It is a tense affair, Joshua perhaps just edging it, but Ruiz has come out with renewed belief in the fifth round. He will believe he can hang on in there and frustrate Joshua...

00:40 - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in attendance here in Diriyah for the mega fight.

00:30 - FIGHT ACTION: Rough opening rounds for Ruiz as he tries to find his feet, Joshua lands some good punches. But he's still tentative as we end Round 3...

00:15 - FIGHT ACTION: Here we go, we're ready to go and we're fighting for the heavyweight championship -

22:15 - CELEBRITY SPOT / FIGHT ACTION: A big roar goes up in the arena as Usher - who performed last night in Riyadh - arrives for the big fight. He's just in time to see Dillian Whyte steal his heavyweight contest on points against Poland's Mariusz Wach, in a bruising, absorbing affair...

#UPDATE: Look who just arrived at the Diriyah Arena for the #ClashOnTheDunes...



21:30 - Absolutely no guesses who these guys are supporting. The fans, both Saudi and international, are starting to stream in now and the atmosphere is definitely starting to build up...

21:00 - FIGHT ACTION: It's another short bout as the power of Filip Hrgovic from Croatia is too much for Eric Molina, who suffers a third-round knockout and the Croatian superstar marches on!

20:45 - The victorious Saudi boxer Zuhayr Al-Qahtani had a special message for Arab News following his WBC Middle East title win...

20:30 - The fans are filing in, despite the weather, the atmosphere is building up inside and outside the Diriyah Arena.

20:20 - FIGHT ACTION: Well, that was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it stoppage in the first televised fight of the night - Mahammadrasul Majidov of Azerbaijan lands a killer blow on the UK's Tom "Not So" Little and it's all over in the second round!

19:45 - FIGHT ACTION: He's done it! Saudi Arabia's Zuhayr Al-Qahtani dominates in his WBC Middle East title bout with Omar Dusary of Kuwait, who stood his ground through the eight rounds, but was visibly a beaten man by the end. The man from Jeddah takes the plaudits and is being interviewed by Sky Sports in the middle of the ring following his win...

First homegrown pro fighter

First Saudi champion



19:00 - Check out this fantastic illustration for Arab News created by the Sporting Press especially for the Clash on the Dunes event...

18:30 - FIGHT ACTION: And the first action of the night is complete! Boxing out of the UAE, Majid Al-Naqbi gets a stoppage in the third round as he overpowers his Georgian rival Ilia Beruashvili in his lightweight contest to move 4-0 in his career. We are officially under way...

17:50 - In case you missed it earlier, Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is in the Kingdom and he was loving the weigh-in on Friday - he was particularly delighted with Ruiz Jr.'s choice of song for his entrance...

17:20 - There is plenty of boxing action for tonight's card - here is a run down of all the bouts we have to look forward to tonight before the main event...

16:45 - Fans attending the fight might be in for a chilly evening, as the heavens opened briefly earlier and the wind has been picking up...

16:00 - The very impressive Diriyah Arena was put together in less than a month, you can read about it here...

15:15 - There is also a considerable undercard for the Clash on the Dunes event - including Saudi Arabia's own Zuhayr Al-Qahtani who is facing Omar Dusary from Kuwait for the WBC Middle East title, and Arab News caught up with him ahead of his big night...

14:30 - The fans of Joshua were in good voice at the weigh-in, with thousands of British fans in the Kingdom to support their hero, while a vocal crowd of Mexicans and Americans were cheering for Ruiz. The atmosphere in the Diriyah Arena should be electric tonight...

14:15 - It’s not just the boxing world taking an interest in this fight in Saudi Arabia - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (known to be a big fan of Anthony Joshua) was asked who he thought would win tonight’s bout ...

13:45 - The boxing world held its breath on Friday night as the two heavyweight rivals faced off at Friday's weigh-in at Al-Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh. See a full gallery from the showdown here...

13: 30 - The excitement is starting to build as we inch closer to the bell going in the Clash on the Dunes later tonight. You can read all this week's build-up to the huge fight in our dedicated Spotlight, highlights of which are below:

